Subscribe to our site and get breaking local news! We won't sell your email!

AI in Healthcare Training: Simulating Real-Life Scenarios for Better Outcomes Artificial intelligence is used in every business, and healthcare businesses have joined the AI team. AI has made things much easier for every field, including healthcare. Now, medical…

Vandals Cut Spectrum Lines Resulting in Outage in La Mirada Vandals Cut Spectrum Lines Resulting in Outage in La Mirada April 15, 2025 Spectrum sent a statement about their fiber optic lines getting cut in La Mirada, the…

A Message From Cerritos Mayor Frank Yokoyama April 11, 2025 By Cerritos Mayor Frank Aurelio Yokoyama The City of Cerritos is pleased to have a strong partnership with our public safety officials, and commends them…

Federal Officials Denied Entry Into LAUSD School April 10, 2025 10 a.m. Reports are coming in that federal officials were denied entry into an LAUSD school. Superintendent Carvallo told reporters at a press conference that…

Downey priest accused of sexual misconduct involving a minor, removed from role at church Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Downey. April 8, 2025 DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) — A Downey priest pleaded not guilty on charges of sexual misconduct involving a minor…

INVOKE THE 25TH AMENDMENT! Trump Threatens China With More Tariffs Unless Beijing Retreats APRIL 7, 2025 President Trump issued a new ultimatum to China to rescind its retaliatory tariffs on the United States, or face additional tariffs of 50 percent beginning…

Toddler Rescued From Lake at Don Knabe Regional Park in Cerritos March 30, 2025 A toddler reportedly rescued from a lake at Don Knabe Community Regional Park in Cerritos was rushed to a hospital but is expected to survive,…

Cities in Hahn’s District to get $12.2 Million for Homeless Solutions Hahn helps an unhoused woman into interim housing at a Pathway Home Operation in Long Beach. March 28, 2025 Los Angeles, CA – This week, the Los Angeles…

Assessing How Much a Potential Regulated Californian Online Gambling Market May be Worth Across the United States, online gambling is becoming more and more prominent. With the decision to regulate online sports betting and casino gaming put in the hands of…

EFFICIENCY? All Tesla Cybertrucks Have Been Recalled March 21, 2025 U.S. safety regulators on Thursday recalled virtually all Cybertrucks on the road, the eighth recall of the Tesla-made vehicles since deliveries to customers began just…

Silent Signs of Endometriosis: A Gynecologist’s Guide to Early Detection With March being National Endometriosis Month, many women experience endometriosis symptoms for years before receiving a diagnosis. Dr. Sondra Lee, an OB/GYN physician with Kaiser Permanente Southern California,…

How online slots are becoming more like video games The average Gen Z individual now spends a staggering 11 hours daily immersed in online environments—nearly double the 6.8 hours their Millennial counterparts log. This digital immersion hasn’t…

American Ballet Theater Performs ‘A Winter’s Tale’ A West Coast Premiere At Segerstrom Center April 3-6 March 14, 2025 By Lydia E. Ringwald Shakespeare’s enigmatic ‘The Winter’s Tale’ performed by the American Ballet Theater whirls from a play into a mystical ballet on the…