AI in Healthcare Training: Simulating Real-Life Scenarios for Better Outcomes

Artificial intelligence is used in every business, and healthcare businesses have joined the AI team. AI has made things much easier for every field, including healthcare. Now, medical…

Vandals Cut Spectrum Lines Resulting in Outage in La Mirada

Vandals Cut Spectrum Lines Resulting in Outage in La Mirada April 15, 2025 Spectrum sent a statement about their fiber optic lines getting cut in La Mirada, the…

A Message From Cerritos Mayor Frank Yokoyama

A Message From Cerritos Mayor Frank Yokoyama

April 11, 2025 By Cerritos Mayor Frank Aurelio Yokoyama                                The City of Cerritos is pleased to have a strong partnership with our public safety officials, and commends them…

Federal Officials Denied Entry Into LAUSD School

April 10, 2025 10 a.m. Reports are coming in that federal officials were denied entry into an LAUSD school. Superintendent Carvallo told reporters at a press conference that…

Downey priest accused of sexual misconduct involving a minor, removed from role at church

Downey priest accused of sexual misconduct involving a minor, removed from role at church

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Downey. April 8, 2025 DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) — A Downey priest pleaded not guilty on charges of sexual misconduct involving a minor…

INVOKE THE 25TH AMENDMENT! Trump Threatens China With More Tariffs Unless Beijing Retreats

INVOKE THE 25TH AMENDMENT! Trump Threatens China With More Tariffs Unless Beijing Retreats

APRIL 7, 2025 President Trump issued a new ultimatum to China to rescind its retaliatory tariffs on the United States, or face additional tariffs of 50 percent beginning…

A Living Artwork Standing Ovations At The American Ballet Theater Performance Of ‘The Winter’s Tale’ At Segerstrom Center

A Living Artwork Standing Ovations At The American Ballet Theater Performance Of ‘The Winter’s Tale’ At Segerstrom Center

April 6, 2025 By Lydia E. Ringwald The American Ballet Theater performance of Christopher Wheeldon’s ‘The Winter’s Tale’ at Segerstrom Center was a living artwork, a luxury to…

Toddler Rescued From Lake at Don Knabe Regional Park in Cerritos

Toddler Rescued From Lake at Don Knabe Regional Park in Cerritos

March 30, 2025 A toddler reportedly rescued from a lake at Don Knabe Community Regional Park in Cerritos was rushed to a hospital but is expected to survive,…

Cities in Hahn’s District to get $12.2 Million for Homeless Solutions

Cities in Hahn’s District to get $12.2 Million for Homeless Solutions

Hahn helps an unhoused woman into interim housing at a Pathway Home Operation in Long Beach. March 28, 2025 Los Angeles, CA – This week, the Los Angeles…

Assessing How Much a Potential Regulated Californian Online Gambling Market May be Worth

Assessing How Much a Potential Regulated Californian Online Gambling Market May be Worth

Across the United States, online gambling is becoming more and more prominent. With the decision to regulate online sports betting and casino gaming put in the hands of…

EFFICIENCY? All Tesla Cybertrucks Have Been Recalled

EFFICIENCY? All Tesla Cybertrucks Have Been Recalled

March 21, 2025 U.S. safety regulators on Thursday recalled virtually all Cybertrucks on the road, the eighth recall of the Tesla-made vehicles since deliveries to customers began just…

Silent Signs of Endometriosis: A Gynecologist’s Guide to Early Detection

With March being National Endometriosis Month, many women experience endometriosis symptoms for years before receiving a diagnosis. Dr. Sondra Lee, an OB/GYN physician with Kaiser Permanente Southern California,…

How online slots are becoming more like video games

How online slots are becoming more like video games

The average Gen Z individual now spends a staggering 11 hours daily immersed in online environments—nearly double the 6.8 hours their Millennial counterparts log. This digital immersion hasn’t…

American Ballet Theater Performs ‘A Winter’s Tale’ A West Coast Premiere At Segerstrom Center April 3-6

March 14, 2025 By Lydia E. Ringwald Shakespeare’s enigmatic ‘The Winter’s Tale’ performed by the American Ballet Theater whirls from a play into a mystical ballet on the…

Possible tornado reported in Pico Rivera during late winter storm

Possible tornado reported in Pico Rivera during late winter storm

A storm brought strong winds and steady rain overnight to Los Angeles County. A possible tornado was reported early Thursday in Pico Rivera as a late winter storm…

City News

April 18, 2025 Los Cerritos Community News Digital Edition

April 18, 2025 Los Cerritos Community News Digital Edition

Essential Skills Every Clinical Educator Should Master

Let’s talk about the incredible impact of clinical educators in the healthcare industry. They’re the bridge-makers between…

These Are the Best Slots to Play for Real Money at Non GamStop Casinos

It’s fair to say that at least 90% of the virtual gambling industry is based…

NEWS AND NOTES FROM PRESS ROW-La Mirada doubles up Gahr with four-run seventh, avenges big loss from previous day

NEWS AND NOTES FROM PRESS ROW-La Mirada doubles up Gahr with four-run seventh, avenges big loss from previous day

By Loren Kopff • @LorenKopff on X This is how Gateway League baseball is supposed…

California Attorney General Rob Bonta Establishes Social Security Complaint Page

California Attorney General Rob Bonta Establishes Social Security Complaint Page

April 17, 2025 Attorney General Bonta has set up a Social Security complaint page “committed…

SOFTBALL-Magana’s home run late enables Gahr to tie Valley Christian in battle of 2024 CIF champions

SOFTBALL-Magana’s home run late enables Gahr to tie Valley Christian in battle of 2024 CIF champions

April 16, 2025 By Loren Kopff • @LorenKopff on X The 2024 CIF-Southern Section Division…

The Role of Divorce Laws in Shaping Communities Across the U.S.

Maybe marriages are made in heaven, but divorces always take place on Earth. In the…

WAPO: Trump’s D.C. U.S. attorney pick appeared on Russian state media over 150 times

WAPO: Trump’s D.C. U.S. attorney pick appeared on Russian state media over 150 times

April 16, 2025 By Spencer S. Hsu and Aaron Schaffer Hours before President Donald Trump…

Pico Rivera and L.A. County Sheriffs Launch Autism Decal Program

Pico Rivera and L.A. County Sheriffs Launch Autism Decal Program

April 15, 2025 Autism, or Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), is a neurodevelopmental condition that affects…

605 LEAGUE BASEBALL – Streaks Snapped as John Glenn, Behind Rodriguez and Sy, Surprise 605 League Kings

605 LEAGUE BASEBALL – Streaks Snapped as John Glenn, Behind Rodriguez and Sy, Surprise 605 League Kings

By Loren Kopff • @LorenKopff on X Since the 605 League was formed, the Cerritos…

Mike Egan to Help La Palma During City Manager Transition

Mike Egan to Help La Palma During City Manager Transition

Mike Egan April 14, 2025 On April 1, 2025, during closed session, the La Palma…

How Our Furry Friends Can Boost Our Mental Health

By Dr. Julia Krankl Kaiser Permanente In an age where loneliness is increasingly recognized as…

Daniel Negreanu: A Guru Who Rocked The Poker World

The world of poker can boast many renowned players, but there are names that make…

5.1 Earthquake in San Diego

April 14, 2025, 10:18 am Did you feel it? People all across San Diego County…

Fullerton bans newspapers at all city facilities except libraries

Fullerton bans newspapers at all city facilities except libraries

“In towns and cities… there is no more important institution than the local paper.” ~…

Crime

Detectives Search for Two People of Interest in Cerritos-Coyote Creek Shooting Death

Detectives Search for Two People of Interest in Cerritos-Coyote Creek Shooting Death

March 7, 2025 Detectives asked for the public to help identify a man and a woman seen in the area where a 66-year-old man was fatally shot in…

Defending Against Deportation: How a Lawyer Can Help

Defending Against Deportation: How a Lawyer Can Help

According to cbsnews.com, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deported over 271,000 people in 2024, the most since 2014 and surpassing the 2019 Trump administration peak.  Experiencing deportation can…

What to Do When Facing Federal Charges: Hiring the Right Attorney

What to Do When Facing Federal Charges: Hiring the Right Attorney

Federal charges are criminal accusations brought by the U.S. federal government against an individual or entity for violating laws that fall under federal jurisdiction. This type of offense…

The Prima Facie Case Against Appointed Central Basin Board Members Actions to Remain on the Board

The Prima Facie Case Against Appointed Central Basin Board Members Actions to Remain on the Board

Golden State Water GM Nem Ochoa and city of Vernon Engineer Joanna Moreno remain on CB’s Board, violating the State’s Water Code and CB Code. Using their voting-bloc…

ILLEGAL: Montebello Police Chief Fired While on Medical Leave

ILLEGAL: Montebello Police Chief Fired While on Medical Leave

February 18, 2025 By Brian Hews When Montebello City Manager Raul Alvarez was hired in December 2024, according to sources, he had zero large municipality budget and operations…

Chase Ends in Bellflower, Suspect Trapped Inside Storage Unit

January 23, 2025 7:20 a.m. A motorcycle chase by has ended in Bellflower with the suspect holed up inside a shed behind a house on 9800 Palm. Sheriff’s…

6 people shot and injured in Westlake District

6 people shot and injured in Westlake District

January 22, 2025 Los Angeles Police Department officers are searching for a suspect involved in an early Wednesday morning shooting in the Westlake District, where gunshot wounds injured…

TikTok Star Siyah Shot and Killed Saturday at Los Cerritos Center Mall

TikTok Star Siyah Shot and Killed Saturday at Los Cerritos Center Mall

By Bella Kim • Editor-in-Chief of the Los Alamitos High School Griffin Gazette CERRITOS, Calif.: Saturday night, Jan. 18, a shooting occurred in the parking lot of the…

Local Sports

BASEBALL-Gahr puts together second late inning rally in National Classic, prepares for Gateway League

April 6, 2025 By Loren Kopff • @LorenKopff on X On March 28, the Gahr High baseball team rallied for five runs in the bottom of the…

605 LEAGUE BASEBALL – Glenn’s hot start offset by sloppy play, bad calls in loss to Oxford Academy

April 6, 2025 By Loren Kopff • @LorenKopff on X CYPRESS-Last season was a breakthrough season for John Glenn High, falling a game short of an automatic…

NEWS AND NOTES FROM PRESS ROW – Gahr’s winning streak snapped by Arlington in National Classic

By Loren Kopff • @LorenKopff on X Fresh off the heels of a come from behind 6-5 victory over Ayala High to win the consolation championship game…

GATEWAY LEAGUE SOFTBALL – Bats come alive for La Mirada after sloppy first inning, roughs up Gahr

By Loren Kopff • @LorenKopff on X On a blustery afternoon where the winds were reported blowing to the east at 15 miles per hour, but felt…

CIF STATE DIVISION IV GIRLS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP – Say it isn’t So as she, Wang help Whitney win school’s first state championship

The Whitney High girls basketball team defeated Half Moon Bay High 48-40 last Saturday morning in Sacramento to capture the CIF State Division IV championship. The Wildcats…

NEWS AND NOTES FROM PRESS ROW: Basketball season finally ends on Saturday with Whitney girls playing for state title

March 12, 2025 By Loren Kopff • @LorenKopff on X The last area basketball team still standing will play its last game on Saturday, 118 days since…

2025 SOFTBALL PREVIEW: La Mirada seeks longer playoff run while 605 League is up in the air

March 12, 2025 By Loren Kopff • @LorenKopff on X The powerhouse softball team in the area, La Mirada High, has been as dominant as any team…

NEWS AND NOTES FROM PRESS ROW: Gahr girls basketball routs Banning in opening round of Southern California Regionals

March 6, 2025 By Loren Kopff • @LorenKopff on X When Gahr High senior Christine Ho drained a three-pointer 36 seconds into the contest against Banning High,…

NEWS AND NOTES FROM PRESS ROW: Gahr girls basketball routs Banning in opening round of Southern California Regionals

March 5, 2025 By Loren Kopff • @LorenKopff on X When Gahr High senior Christine Ho drained a three-pointer 36 seconds into the contest against Banning High,…

CIF-SS DIV. 7 BOYS SOCCER FINALS: Historic season for Glenn boys soccer program ends in shutout loss to Pasadena Poly

PHOTO BY LOREN KOPFF The John Glenn High boys soccer team made school history by playing in its first soccer divisional championship game ever. Glenn lost to…

eNewspapers

April 18, 2025 Los Cerritos Community News Digital Edition

April 11, 2025 Los Cerritos Community News eNewspaper Digital Edition

April 4, 2025 Los Cerritos Community News Digital Edition

March 28, 2025 Los Cerritos Community News Digital Edition

March 14, 2025 Los Cerritos Community News Digital Edition

March 7, 2025 Los Cerritos Community News Digital Edition

Greetings! LCCN has a new newspaper reader. Just click on the box on the bottom right to enlarge to full screen. Zoom in (click on plus sign)…

February 21, 2025 Los Cerritos Community News Digital Edition

February 14, 2025 Los Cerritos Community News Digital Edition

February 7, 2025 Los Cerritos Community News Digital Edition

January 31, 2025 Los Cerritos Community News Digital Edition

