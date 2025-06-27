A Message From Cerritos Mayor Frank Yokoyama

Jun 27, 2025





By Cerritos Mayor Frank Aurelio Yokoyama​

The City of Cerritos, with your support, is advancing a vision that moves Cerritos forward with purpose, resilience, and unity. That spirit of momentum and continuous improvement is captured in “Cerritos in Progress,” the theme of our newly adopted Strategic Plan, which serves as a roadmap for the City’s future. I was pleased to discuss the progress of the past year and preview new and exciting initiatives during my State of the City address on June 24. Thank you to the approximately 325residents, business representatives, and staff who attended the event inside our beautiful Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts. The event marked the first time it was hosted by the City, and was provided at no cost to guests thanks to generouscontributions from our sponsors. A summary of the event, including a slideshow presentation, can be found at cerritos.gov/2025stateofthecity. A video recording of the State of the City will also be shared on this page.

Over the next several weeks, I’ll dedicate time in this column to discuss our City’s Strategic Goals, which help enhance public safety, grow our local economy, reinforce infrastructure, ensure a robust workforce, and provide quality community programs. Through this plan, we invite you to witness Cerritos in Progress.

The City of Cerritos is unwavering in its commitment to the safety and well-being of our people and your property. That is why, when the City Council approved the Strategic Plan last December, we made Enhancing Public Safety our number one goal. I’m incredibly proud of the progress we’ve made in the past six months, with property crime down and new public safety initiatives picking up steam.

Since the start of 2025, residential burglaries in Cerritos have been on the decline. In February, the total number was 19, followed by 12 in March, 7 in April, and 8 in May. For further context, the number of residential burglaries in Cerritos during the first five months of 2025 represents a 7.5 percent reduction from that same period last year. Also notable is that all other types of burglaries, including at businesses, are down over 34 percent between January and May when compared to the same period in 2024.

Crime prevention and response from the Cerritos Sheriff’s Station and the Community Safety Division is not possible without the support of the City Council, and feedback from our community. With our collective and unwavering commitment to the safety and security of our residents and businesses, the City of Cerritos is progressing. I invite you to learn more about our burglary prevention and response initiatives at cerritos.gov/burglarydefense. You can also explore our Strategic Plan and its eight total goals at cerritos.gov/strategy.

