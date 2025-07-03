Mark Pulido Raises Nearly $300K in Bid for State Assembly, Lands Major Labor and Political Endorsements

July 3, 2025

By Brian Hews

Cerritos Councilmember and longtime community leader Mark Pulido has stormed out of the gate in his campaign for California’s 67th Assembly District, raising nearly $300,000 in just two and a half months and racking up a who’s who of labor and political endorsements.

Pulido, a former ABC Unified School Board Member and current Cerritos Councilman, announced his Assembly bid earlier this year. Since then, he’s quickly built a formidable war chest, pulling in maximum contributions from statewide elected officials and major labor unions, including the influential LA/OC Building Trades Council, IBEW Local 47, LiUNA Locals 300, 652, and 1309, and the UA Local 250 Steamfitters and Pipefitters.

In their statement of support, the LA/OC Building Trades called Pulido “community-rooted, labor-backed, and ready to lead,” a nod to his decades-long track record in Southeast Los Angeles.

Pulido’s campaign centers on a message of community investment, safety, and economic development. During his time on the ABC School Board and Cerritos Council, he spearheaded improvements in school infrastructure, cut residential crime by 35%, created local jobs, and oversaw repairs to streets, sidewalks, and thousands of trees throughout the city.

The 67th Assembly District includes Cerritos and the ABC Unified School District—areas Pulido has long served and where he remains a top vote-getter in all six of his at-large elections. Cerritos, which makes up over one-fifth of the district, also holds the majority of its Democratic registration.

Pulido has also secured a wide array of endorsements from state and local officials, including California Attorney General Rob Bonta, Treasurer Fiona Ma, Assembly Speaker Pro Tem Josh Lowenthal, former Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, and members of Congress Derek Tran, Dave Min, and Alan Lowenthal. His support spans multiple generations of Democratic leadership, as well as prominent school board members, local mayors, commissioners, and civic leaders from across the state.

Born and raised in Cerritos, Pulido is a 53-year resident of the district. He graduated from UCLA, where he served as Student Body President, and later earned a master’s degree from the University of Chicago. He lives in Cerritos with his wife Gloria and their two children.

As the campaign heads toward 2026, Pulido is positioning himself as the frontrunner in a crowded field. With a deep bench of endorsements, a strong fundraising start, and long-standing ties to the community, he enters the race with significant momentum and the backing of both grassroots and institutional powerhouses.

Contact Brian Hews at [email protected] or follow @cerritosnews.bsky.social.

