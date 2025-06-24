Famous Athletes Who Put Los Cerritos on the Map

In south-east Los Angeles County lies the city of Cerritos—also known as Los Cerritos—and it can pride itself on a thriving suburban lifestyle, good schools, and malls such as the Los Cerritos Center to shop at. But in its quiet façade lies a fertile and proud history of converting gifted sportsmen from local fields, running tracks, and courts into national and international stars.

Marcelo Balboa

Arguably Cerritos’ most mythical alumnus is Marcelo Balboa, a former U.S. Men’s National Team defender who made 127 international appearances and scored 13 goals in his storied career. Infamous for his no-nonsense approach and a legendary bicycle kick that was heartbreakingly close to setting World Cup history in 1994, Balboa was part of the crew that helped bring soccer to the forefront in America.

Before Balboa's pro stardom with the LA Galaxy and Colorado Rapids, Balboa developed his talents at Cerritos College, where his jersey was later retired—rare recognition that reflects his legend and reputation in the community. His path from junior college to World Cup icon remains a source of inspiration to players who still lace up their cleats on the same fields.

Jim Zorn

Cerritos’ athletic legacy extends beyond the soccer pitch. Jim Zorn, a Gahr High School product, was an odd four-sports star—excelling in football, baseball, basketball, and track. His football speed and leadership on the field earned him the distinction of being the Seattle Seahawks’ initial starting quarterback.

Zorn had over a dozen years of an NFL playing career and went on to become a coach, including quarterbacks coach for different NFL teams and even head coach of the Washington Commanders (formerly Redskins). It’s a testament to the multi-sport foundation laid in the high school programs in Cerritos.

Angel Perkins and Remontay McClain

Track and field also found champions at Cerritos. Gahr High School’s Angel Perkins made noise early in her career when she claimed gold at the World Youth Championships. She went on to claim a bronze medal with Team USA’s 4×400 relay at the 2008 IAAF World Indoor Championships, one of the city’s top female sprinters in the world.

Another sprinter, Remontay McClain, trained at Cerritos College, where he clocked eye-opening times of 10.08 seconds over 100 meters and 20.12 in 200 meters. His show earned him a national championship and an NACAC Championship in 2015. McClain’s transition from community college sprinter to top-level athlete has served as a model for local Olympian hopefuls.

Jorge Salcedo and Eddie Soto

Cerritos has turned out to be a nursery for soccer legends, as evident in the careers of players like Jorge Salcedo and Eddie Soto.

Salcedo, a retired UCLA standout and mainstay on numerous MLS teams, won U.S. Men’s National Team caps and later emerged from retirement to guide the UCLA Bruins as a coach. His career is representative of the city’s ability to produce not only sportsmen but also leaders and coaches within the sporting community.

Soto, a Cerritos High School graduate, was a two-time Parade All-American and played pro ball in the early MLS years. He went on to become a coach and found a niche in youth development, shaping the future of Southern California soccer players.

BMX, Baseball, and More

Cerritos has also produced champions in non-traditional sports. Toby Henderson, a co-founder of BMX racing, developed the iconic “Henderson Hop” and is a member of the ABA Hall of Fame. His creativity and personality established extreme sports culture during the sport’s heyday in the 1980s.

In the meantime, Rickey Cradle, who graduated from Cerritos High School, was at the height of baseball when he played as an outfielder for the Seattle Mariners. His success is still something to brag about for the baseball community in the city, giving hopes to young aspiring players aiming for the big leagues.

A second hometown hero, Eddie Lewis, LA Galaxy and U.S. national team soccer player, was known for his acute left foot and consistent play on the wing. Lewis, a graduate of Cerritos High School, represented the U.S. in two FIFA World Cups, cementing the city’s status as a soccer power.

A Modest City’s Lasting Legacy

Although Cerritos doesn’t attain huge name recognition of large cities in the world of sports, its impact cannot be exaggerated. From the Gahr High track to the Cerritos College fields to the Don Knabe Park skate parks, Cerritos competitors have placed the Cerritos name on the national headlines and into international competition.

Their stories are a reminder that championship ability can be cultivated anywhere—anywhere, that is, except perhaps the NFL’s hallowed training centers. Their commitment to amateur athletics, solid coaching, and community support infrastructure in Cerritos still generates dreams and builds tomorrow’s champions.

So the next time you cruise by a soccer match at the Cerritos Sports Complex or a track event at Gahr High, take a second—you just may be witnessing the future Marcelo Balboa or Angel Perkins.”.

