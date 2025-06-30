Republicans Add $3.3 Trillion to Debt—Proving Fiscal Conservatism Was Always a Lie

June 30, 2025

By Brian Hews

Remember when Republicans couldn’t stop yelling about “fiscal responsibility”? When every Democrat-led bill was met with dire warnings about crushing debt and irresponsible spending?

Well, get ready for some good old Republican whiplash.

The U.S. Senate has officially begun debating a Republican-backed bill that, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, would add at least $3.3 trillion to the national debt over the next decade. That’s trillion with a T. And yes, that’s the same CBO Republicans have leaned on like a crutch when they attacked any of Biden’s legislative agendas.

So where’s the panic now?

Instead of slamming the brakes, GOP senators are gearing up to pass this massive debt bomb with barely a blink. Suddenly, deficits don’t matter. Suddenly, the CBO’s math is suspect. Expect them to start gaslighting the American public—pretending the CBO is biased, flawed, or somehow confused now that it’s inconvenient.

This is the same party that shut down conversations on student loan forgiveness, child tax credits, and green infrastructure because of alleged cost. Yet here they are, proposing to add more to the national debt than the Inflation Reduction Act, American Rescue Plan, and student loan pause COMBINED.

What’s the difference? Easy: this bill primarily benefits corporations, the wealthy, and entrenched interests. When working families get help, Republicans close the bank. When billionaires could get tax relief, the checkbook flies open.

You can’t have it both ways. Either the debt matters or it doesn’t. Either the CBO is trustworthy or it isn’t. But Republicans are hoping voters won’t notice—or won’t care—that their principles evaporate the moment power is on the line.

And now, the public is catching on. Multiple polls (after removing outliers) show that voters are overwhelmingly rejecting this sham—an average of 53% oppose the bill, while only 30% support it.

And listed up Republicans! A stunning 59% of Fox News viewers—Republicans’ own loyal base—oppose it too. The American people aren’t stupid. They know hypocrisy when they smell it, and this bill reeks.

And let’s talk about what’s really behind this bill: a brutal assault on Medicaid. Republicans are once again trying to gut the very program that helps millions of working-class families, seniors in nursing homes, and children with disabilities. Why? So they can hand more tax breaks to billionaires and defense contractors. They’re not trying to fix the system—they’re trying to strangle it. This isn’t budgeting, it’s cruelty masquerading as policy.

Republicans once branded themselves the party of fiscal restraint. Now they’re just the party of fiscal amnesia—so long as the cuts punish the poor and the cash flows to the rich.

And Democrats—it’s up to you. Get out there. Bash these Republicans every damn day. Call out Trump, who stood onstage and PROMISED NOT TO TOUCH MEDICAID (and end the Ukraine War… and lower the price of food… and lower inflation) then turned around and handed the knife to the people who are now gutting it. You don’t win by being quiet. You win by fighting back. Loudly. Relentlessly. Now’s the time.

Contact Brian Hews at [email protected] or follow @cerritosnews.bsky.social

