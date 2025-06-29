Trump Tore Up the Iran Deal — Now We’re Living in His Fallout

June 29, 2025

By Brian Hews

So let me get this straight—Trump, the same guy who spent four years howling about “forever wars” and “America First,” just launched airstrikes on Iran without a shred of congressional approval. No debate. No oversight. Just pure, unfiltered testosterone and ego, sprayed across the Middle East like cologne at a Mar-a-Lago buffet.

Can you even imagine the right-wing reaction if Joe Biden had done this? Picture it: Fox News anchors frothing at the mouth, Ted Cruz tweeting about constitutional overreach from Cancun, and Lindsey Graham clutching the Constitution like a Southern grandma’s pearls. “Lawless!” “Un-American!” They would’ve burned Biden in effigy before the first missile even landed.

But when Trump does it? Crickets. Or worse—praise. Suddenly, launching a military strike without Congress is “decisive leadership” or “protecting American interests.” Because apparently, democracy is optional when you’re wearing a red hat.

Let’s not forget: this is the same guy who tore up the Iran nuclear deal back in 2018. You know, the one that kept uranium out of centrifuges and inspectors in the country. Trump pulled out, called it “the worst deal ever,” and now—shocker!—Iran’s nuclear sites are back in the crosshairs. So he tears up the peace plan, escalates tensions, and then bombs the fallout. That’s not strategy. That’s playing with matches in a fireworks factory and acting surprised when it blows up in your face.

“Make America Great Again”? You don’t do that by bombing sovereign nations in the middle of the night like some kind of geopolitical arsonist. You don’t do that by bypassing Congress like the Constitution is just a prop in your reality show. And you definitely don’t do that when your moral compass spins faster than a roulette wheel.

Let’s call it what it is: a reckless, desperate move by a man whose foreign policy experience comes from watching reruns of The Apprentice and thinking “You’re fired” works in international diplomacy.

So spare us the patriotism cosplay and flag-waving photo ops. If Biden had done this, the GOP would be demanding impeachment by lunchtime. But since it’s Trump? Well, apparently war crimes are just fine—as long as they’re committed in a red tie.

[email protected] or follow

@cerritosnews.bsky.social.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related