L.A. Police Protective League Demands Cudahy Vice-Mayor Gonzalez Resign

June 25, 2024

By Brian Hews

Last night, Los Cerritos Community News was one of the first to report that Cudahy Vice Mayor Cynthia Gonzales posted a controversial video on social media appearing to call on local street gangs to organize against what she described as “invaders”—a term many interpreted as a reference to immigration officers such as ICE agents.

In the video, Gonzales calls out gangs by name, including the 18th Street and Florencia 13 gangs, and questions their absence during recent protests, effectively challenging them to defend their turf.

“I want to know where all the Cholos are at in Los Angeles—18th Street, Florence. Where’s the leadership at?” Gonzales said. “You guys tag everything up… now that your hood’s being invaded by the biggest gang there is, they’re gonna peep out of you.”

Her remarks grew sharper as she accused gang members of being silent while others—“the regular ones that have never been jumped in”—were organizing community resistance.

“Don’t be trying to claim no block… if you’re not showing up right now trying to, like, help out and organize. I don’t want to hear a peep out of you once they’re gone,” she warned.

Although she never explicitly mentioned U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the language and context of her statements—particularly the reference to “the biggest gang there is”—led many to assume she was referring to ICE and federal law enforcement involved in deportation operations in Southeast Los Angeles County.

The City of Cudahy issued a brief statement late Monday distancing itself from Gonzales’ comments:

“The City of Cudahy is aware of recent comments made by Vice Mayor Cynthia Gonzalez on social media. The comments made by the Vice Mayor reflect her personal views and do not represent the views or official position of the City of Cudahy. The City will not be providing further comment.”

Today, the Los Angeles Police Protective League (LAPPL), who represent LAPD (Cudahy contracts with the LA County Sheriff) issued a blistering statement condemning Gonzales and calling for her immediate resignation and potential criminal charges. The union did not mince words.

“The 18th Street and Florencia Street gangs are notoriously dangerous Los Angeles-based criminal enterprises,” the LAPPL wrote. “They rule their turfs through intimidation, violence, and murder… Both gangs have a known history of murdering police officers.”

The union cited multiple incidents of deadly violence, including the 1998 killing of LAPD Officer Filberto Cuesta by an 18th Street gang member, and the 2022 murder of LAPD Officer Fernando Arroyos by members of Florencia 13.

“When Ms. Gonzalez urged and taunted these specific gangs to do what she did in her social media post, she put police officers and other law enforcement professionals at greater risk,” the statement read. “Her actions are deplorable and potentially illegal. She should resign, and she should be prosecuted if what she called for broke the law.”

As of Tuesday morning, Gonzales has not commented further, issued an apology, or clarified her intent. The video continues to circulate widely online, stoking outrage from law enforcement groups and drawing concern from civic leaders.

