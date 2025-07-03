Sánchez Slams GOP Tax Bill: “One Big Steaming Pile of Crap”

July 3, 2025

By Brian Hews

WASHINGTON — Congresswoman Linda T. Sánchez (D-Whittier) delivered a blistering speech on the House floor Thursday morning, condemning the Republican-backed tax and budget reconciliation bill in no uncertain terms, calling it “one big steaming pile of crap” and accusing her GOP colleagues of abandoning their constituents.

In remarks delivered just before the House vote, Sánchez—who represents parts of southeast Los Angeles County—called out Republicans for supporting a bill that would strip healthcare from millions, slash funding for school lunches and food aid, and shovel billions into Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which she described as already bloated and abusive.

“I flew overnight through thunderstorms and flashflood warnings to be here to stand up for my district this morning because Republicans refuse to stand up for theirs,” Sánchez declared. “Time and time again, we see Republicans fold like cheap lawn chairs.”

She specifically targeted Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who previously criticized the bill but ultimately voted for it anyway. “Then why the hell would you vote for it?” Sánchez asked rhetorically, drawing attention to what many Democrats are calling open hypocrisy in the GOP ranks.

The bill in question—nicknamed the “One Big Beautiful Bill” by Trump and Republicans—extends Trump-era tax cuts and delivers new breaks to the wealthy, while gutting social programs that millions of Americans rely on. Independent analyses, including from the Congressional Budget Office, estimate the legislation will result in as many as 17 million people losing healthcare coverage, especially due to new work requirements and frequent eligibility checks under Medicaid. It also removes billions from food assistance programs and undercuts school nutrition funding.

“This is a bill that kicks 17 million Americans off of their health care,” Sánchez said. “A bill that cuts school lunches and food assistance to children who go to bed every night. A bill that includes billions of dollars for ICE, an already bloated agency that has been upending due process and racially profiling people in my district for weeks.”

She ended her remarks by urging Republicans to find their conscience: “Have you no decency? Have you no humanity? It’s not too late to do what you know is right—by your constituents and by your country. Vote no on this One Big Steaming Pile of Crap.”

Sánchez has long been a vocal critic of GOP fiscal policy and immigration enforcement tactics. Her latest remarks come as Democrats intensify their messaging around the real-world consequences of the bill, which is widely expected to benefit wealthy donors while hurting working families across the country.

The House ultimately passed the bill along mostly party lines.

Contact Brian Hews at [email protected] or follow @cerritosnews.bsky.social.

