The 5 Best Appointment Scheduling Software with Built-in CRM and Invoicing

It should not be like chasing cats to run your business. When you are sorting through appointments, customer relationships, and invoices, it is time to get tools that assist you and not ones that cause you problems.

Invoicing and CRM-enabled appointment scheduling software make your work routine fast and help to manage your data in a convenient way, liberating your time to spend on what is important.

Here are 5 excellent solutions to help you work smarter, not harder.

1. vcita

When it comes to appointment scheduling software, vcita is the ultimate all-in-one package. vcita offers a robust schedule, useful CRM, and an integrated invoicing system designed with small businesses in mind, which makes daily work with this tool much easier.

That is why vcita is the favorite in the industry:

Effortless Scheduling

vcita, with its handy online booking system, enables clients to book appointments directly on your site, via email, or even on your social media page. No more two-way communication in an attempt to coordinate schedules.

vcita, with its handy online booking system, enables clients to book appointments directly on your site, via email, or even on your social media page. No more two-way communication in an attempt to coordinate schedules. Built-in CRM

Have all the information about your customer and his history in one location, including preferences. vcita saves you the trouble of losing track of important customer relationships.

Have all the information about your customer and his history in one location, including preferences. vcita saves you the trouble of losing track of important customer relationships. Integrated Invoicing

It has never been this easy to bill the clients. Under the platform, send professional invoices, accept online payments, and even keep a check of overdue payments.

It has never been this easy to bill the clients. Under the platform, send professional invoices, accept online payments, and even keep a check of overdue payments. Mobile-Friendly

vcita mobile app allows you to conduct business anywhere you want. Book appointments, check on client details, and receive payments anywhere.

In case you are seeking a rather powerful tool to make management of your business as easy as possible, vcita is always here to assist you in providing all you require to be more efficient, and customers will never leave you.

2. Setmore

Setmore helps small organizations and groups plan their activity quickly. The service offers a comfortable system of planning meetings and includes tools integrated with a number of solutions, such as Zoom and Teleport, which makes it a breeze to organize a virtual meeting.

Here’s why Setmore deserves a spot on the list:

Real-Time Availability

Gives the clients the ease of booking you by checking your current availability without having to go back and forth with you all the time.

Gives the clients the ease of booking you by checking your current availability without having to go back and forth with you all the time. Multi-User Access

A team tool, Setmore allows more than one user to manage personal schedules on a single platform, thus keeping a business in sync.

A team tool, Setmore allows more than one user to manage personal schedules on a single platform, thus keeping a business in sync. Texts and Email Reminders

Minimize client no-shows by setting an automated notification to remind your customers and make sure that you are not without orders.

Easy to notice among other things are automatic reminders to reduce the amount of no-shows and a customizable booking page that can be adapted to your styling. Setmore does not exactly have any fancy features in its CRM capabilities, but then again, this is what some businesses seek and desire when the only thing they require is the essentials.

3. Acuity Scheduling

In case you want some customization, Acuity Scheduling will not make you. Whether it is appointment-type customization, intake forms that are customized, or any other part of it, Acuity can help a business make a booking process unique to its operations.

Notable advantages of Acuity Scheduling include:

Client Self-Service

Gives its clients the power to make a refund and reschedule the appointment easily without having to call its support or staff.

Gives its clients the power to make a refund and reschedule the appointment easily without having to call its support or staff. Time Zone Auto-Detection

You will never be confused with the problem of interchanging time zones again because Acuity fetches times with regard to the location of your client.

You will never be confused with the problem of interchanging time zones again because Acuity fetches times with regard to the location of your client. Payment Integration

Connect Sync Acuity with such websites as PayPal or Stripe that will allow collecting deposits or paying in advance for services easily.

Acuity is also characterized by regular appointments, team scheduling options, and efficient working schedules. Nevertheless, it should be mentioned that its CRM tools are less potent than those offered by other solutions. Nevertheless, its versatility means that Acuity is a good choice for creative firms.

4. Appointy

Appointy is an app that is deployed to support the broadest range of businesses, such as salons, fitness studios, and consulting services. It shines not only in appointment management but also in its additional small team service business tools for CRM.

What makes Appointy a great choice for service-based businesses?

Social Media Booking

Your client and customer base will be able to book with you on their favorite social networking platform (such as Facebook), which means you will have a built-in booking service where your customers reside on a regular basis.

Your client and customer base will be able to book with you on their favorite social networking platform (such as Facebook), which means you will have a built-in booking service where your customers reside on a regular basis. Analytics and Reporting

Monitor the performance measures, including customer activity and appointment trends, to make intelligent business decisions.

Monitor the performance measures, including customer activity and appointment trends, to make intelligent business decisions. Workflow Automation

Automatic reminders, follow-ups, and scheduling will handle all this scheduling, reminders, and follow-ups automatically, saving you a substantial amount of admin time.

You can keep a record of the information on clients, remind them of an appointment, and make follow-ups in a breeze by the use of the incorporated CRM capabilities.

Factor in its simple invoicing features, and Appointy is the perfect solution that provides service-related organizations with an opportunity to automate the process yet not spending a fortune.

5. HoneyBook

HoneyBook is a fan favorite for creative professionals like photographers, wedding planners, and designers. Beyond appointment scheduling, it offers powerful project management and CRM capabilities that keep everything organized in one place.

Why do creatives love HoneyBook?

Streamlined Communication

Share project updates, brochures, and invoices seamlessly, making your clients feel like they’re always in the loop.

Share project updates, brochures, and invoices seamlessly, making your clients feel like they’re always in the loop. Customizable Templates

From contracts to questionnaires, HoneyBook’s ready-made templates make client onboarding a breeze.

From contracts to questionnaires, HoneyBook’s ready-made templates make client onboarding a breeze. Task Management Features

Stay on top of deadlines and to-do lists for all your projects with HoneyBook’s project tracking capabilities.

One standout feature? HoneyBook automates repetitive tasks like sending follow-up emails and creating proposals. It’s a true time-saver that lets you spend more energy on your craft. Plus, the invoicing system is user-friendly and provides a professional touch.

Wrapping Up

Appointments, CRM, invoicing–managing all of this doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. With tools like vcita, Setmore, and HoneyBook, you can simplify how you run your business and ensure things run like clockwork. Explore the options from this list and pick the one that best fits your needs.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related