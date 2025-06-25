The 5 Best Appointment Scheduling Software with Built-in CRM and Invoicing

It should not be like chasing cats to run your business. When you are sorting through appointments, customer relationships, and invoices, it is time to get tools that assist you and not ones that cause you problems.
Invoicing and CRM-enabled appointment scheduling software make your work routine fast and help to manage your data in a convenient way, liberating your time to spend on what is important.
Here are 5 excellent solutions to help you work smarter, not harder.
When it comes to appointment scheduling software, vcita is the ultimate all-in-one package. vcita offers a robust schedule, useful CRM, and an integrated invoicing system designed with small businesses in mind, which makes daily work with this tool much easier.
That is why vcita is the favorite in the industry:
In case you are seeking a rather powerful tool to make management of your business as easy as possible, vcita is always here to assist you in providing all you require to be more efficient, and customers will never leave you.
Setmore helps small organizations and groups plan their activity quickly. The service offers a comfortable system of planning meetings and includes tools integrated with a number of solutions, such as Zoom and Teleport, which makes it a breeze to organize a virtual meeting.
Here’s why Setmore deserves a spot on the list:
Easy to notice among other things are automatic reminders to reduce the amount of no-shows and a customizable booking page that can be adapted to your styling. Setmore does not exactly have any fancy features in its CRM capabilities, but then again, this is what some businesses seek and desire when the only thing they require is the essentials.
In case you want some customization, Acuity Scheduling will not make you. Whether it is appointment-type customization, intake forms that are customized, or any other part of it, Acuity can help a business make a booking process unique to its operations.
Notable advantages of Acuity Scheduling include:
Acuity is also characterized by regular appointments, team scheduling options, and efficient working schedules. Nevertheless, it should be mentioned that its CRM tools are less potent than those offered by other solutions. Nevertheless, its versatility means that Acuity is a good choice for creative firms.
Appointy is an app that is deployed to support the broadest range of businesses, such as salons, fitness studios, and consulting services. It shines not only in appointment management but also in its additional small team service business tools for CRM.
What makes Appointy a great choice for service-based businesses?
You can keep a record of the information on clients, remind them of an appointment, and make follow-ups in a breeze by the use of the incorporated CRM capabilities.
Factor in its simple invoicing features, and Appointy is the perfect solution that provides service-related organizations with an opportunity to automate the process yet not spending a fortune.
HoneyBook is a fan favorite for creative professionals like photographers, wedding planners, and designers. Beyond appointment scheduling, it offers powerful project management and CRM capabilities that keep everything organized in one place.
Why do creatives love HoneyBook?
One standout feature? HoneyBook automates repetitive tasks like sending follow-up emails and creating proposals. It’s a true time-saver that lets you spend more energy on your craft. Plus, the invoicing system is user-friendly and provides a professional touch.
Appointments, CRM, invoicing–managing all of this doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. With tools like vcita, Setmore, and HoneyBook, you can simplify how you run your business and ensure things run like clockwork. Explore the options from this list and pick the one that best fits your needs.
Auto Amazon Links: No products found. WEB_PAGE_DUMPER: The server does not wake up: https://web-page-dumper.herokuapp.com/ URL: https://www.amazon.com/gp/top-rated/ Cache: AAL_048d91e746d8e46e76b94d301f80f1d9
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.