‘FIND YOUR HAPPY’: OC Fair Returns with Deep-Fried Delirium and $5 Deals

BECAUSE WHY NOT? Bacon cotton candy on a pork belly stick, yum!

JUNE 27, 2025

By Brian Hews

COSTA MESA — Hide your kale and say goodbye to self-control—the OC Fair is back and it’s bringing the wildest, weirdest, most wonderful food creations this side of the deep fryer. Running July 18 through August 17 (Wednesdays to Sundays), this year’s theme is “Find Your Happy”—and if your happy involves bacon-wrapped burritos, a meatball on a stick, or a blue raspberry Dole Whip, congratulations: you’ve found it.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Fair season without the $5 Taste of the Fair, returning daily until 4 p.m. This genius invention lets you sample smaller portions of food without taking out a second mortgage—or a second pair of pants.

And what’s new this year, you ask? Oh, just a bacon cotton candy pork belly stick, a pizza potato, a turkey leg so small they’re calling it “Mini Me” (it still weighs over a pound), a bean and cheese burrito cone, and chicharrón pizza, because someone finally asked, “What if nachos and pizza had a baby?”

For dessert? Try Dubai chocolate strawberries, cream puffs and pie à la mode, or a brownie decadent enough to require a permission slip. And if your idea of excitement is a plant-based corn dog, don’t worry—Fair organizers didn’t forget you. There are vegan hot dogs, gluten-free pastries, and even salads for people who wandered in by mistake.

Returning favorites include funnel cakes the size of steering wheels, kettle corn by the bucket, and classic turkey legs that double as self-defense weapons in a crowded line. There’s also roasted corn, cotton candy, michelaguas, and enough fried food on a stick to spark envy in the Midwest.

CROWD FAVORITE: “Mini-Me” turkey legs, the fair will also have regular-size legs.

______________________

PEPE’S MARISCOS: Visit Pepe’s to try their Mixta tostada.

______________________

But the OC Fair isn’t just a glorious junk food jungle—it’s also got swine races, VHS nostalgia, milking demonstrations, sourdough starter workshops, petting zoos, and a hypnotist named Mark who will probably convince someone to cluck like a chicken in front of 200 strangers. And let’s not forget the nightly DJs, live music, and that moment of shame when you realize you spent $120 on snacks and still want more.

Admission is $13 Wednesdays and Thursdays, $15 Friday through Sunday, and $9 for seniors and kids 6-12. Kids 5 and under get in free—probably because they’ll spend the whole time crying in the heat while you stress-eat spiral fries. Parking is $15, and the OC Fair Passport gets you unlimited entry all season for $60.

So whether you’re in it for the pig races, the hypnotists, or just the joy of deep-fried self-indulgence, this year’s OC Fair is ready to feed your face and your soul.

For tickets, schedules, and more info, visit ocfair.com. Bring napkins—and elastic waistbands.

New food at OC Fair

NEW STAND – Tom’s Puffs and Pie, cream puffs and apple pie a la mode

Bacon cotton candy on a pork belly stick – Bacon Nation

Dubai chocolate strawberry cup – Swirl Ice Cream

Mozzarella Meatballs on a Stick – Chicken Charlie’s

Pizza Spud – Spud Ranch

Nopales (cactus) tacos – Pepe’s Mariscos

Chicharron pizza – Enzo’s

Blue raspberry Dole Whip – Pineapple Whip

Clam chowder in a sourdough bowl – 10 Pound Buns

Bean and cheese burrito cone – Chicken Charlie’s

Bacon-wrapped carnitas burrito – Bacon Nation

Mini Me turkey leg (1 1/3 lb.) – Biggy’s

Dubai chocolate brownie – Mom’s Bakeshoppe

Lighter Fair food and plant-based options

Guacamole and ceviche – Northgate Market stand

Plant-based & gluten-free burgers, nachos and tacos – Vegging Out

Salads – Wahlburgers

Vegan and gluten-free hot dogs – Pink’s

Seafood tacos – The Hook

Fish, veggie and avocado tacos and burritos – Noel’s Mexican Food

Gluten-free, vegan pastries – MoonGoat Coffee

Corn on the cob and more – Corn Shack

Returning Fair favorites

Oasis Fruit Co.

Papi’s Puffy Tacos

Sugar Puff Candy

Garlicky’s

Pepe’s Mariscos Fresh Mexican Seafood

MoonGoat Coffee

Turkey legs – various locations

Michelaguas and aguas frescas – various locations

Cotton candy, candied apples, kettle corn, popcorn – various locations

Ice cream, milkshakes, smoothies, floats – various locations

Deep-fried treats on a stick – various locations

Hot dogs, corn dogs, hamburgers, fries, pizza – various locations

Funnel cakes, donuts, cinnamon rolls – various locations

Nachos, chicken bowls, roasted corn, baked potatoes – various locations

Like this: Like Loading...

Related