6 people shot and injured in Westlake District

January 22, 2025

Los Angeles Police Department officers are searching for a suspect involved in an early Wednesday morning shooting in the Westlake District, where gunshot wounds injured six people.

Police responded just before 1 a.m. at Wilshire Boulevard and South Alvarado Street to the shooting incident. Three victims are in stable condition, and three others are in critical condition. All of the victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The shootings are gang-related, according to LAPD.

