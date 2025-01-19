Woman Shot in Car at Los Cerritos Center

January 19, 2025 9:31 a.m.

A shooting occurred last night in the parking lot of Los Cerritos Center near Chipotle. The incident took place inside of a vehicle that was occupied by multiple persons, likely gang-affiliated. One of the vehicle occupants was shot, possibly by accident: the victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening wounds. The other vehicle occupants have been detained. There are no outstanding suspects. LASD has secured that portion of the parking lot for investigation.

