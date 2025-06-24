VIDEO: Did Cudahy Vice-Mayor Tell Gangs to Attack ICE Agents?

June 24, 2025

Video at end of story.

Cynthia Gonzales, Vice-Mayor of Cudahy in East Los Angeles County, challenged gang members in her area to organize resistance against “invaders” which some are reproting meant ICE agents and its deportation operations.

Gonzales does not specifically mention ICE, but did use certain buzz words, here is the transcript:

“I want to know where all the Cholos are at in Los Angeles, 18th Street, Florence. Where’s the leadership at? Because you guys are all about territory, and this is 18th Street, and this is Florence. You guys tag everything up painting hood, and now that your Hood’s being invaded by the biggest gang there is, they’re gonna peep out of you.

“It’s everyone else who’s not about the gang life that’s out there protesting and speaking up. We’re out there, like, fighting our turn, protecting our turf, protecting our people, and like, where you at dude, they’re running the muck all up in your on your streets, on your streets, and in your city.

“And when the big gang guns come in nothing but like quiet, and we’re out here, the regular ones that have never been jumped in out here calling things out, trying to organize people, trying to do the thing.

So don’t be trying to claim no block, no nothing, if you’re not showing up right now trying to, like, help out and organize. I don’t want to hear a peep out of you once they’re gone, trying to claim that this is my block. This was not your block. You weren’t even here helping out. So whoever’s the leadership over there, just fucking get your members in order.”

The City of Cudahy sent out a short statement which read, “The City of Cudahy is aware of recent comments made by Vice Mayor Cynthia Gonzalez on social media. The comments made by the Vice Mayor reflect her personal views and do not represent the views or official position of the City of Cudahy. The City will not be providing further comment.”

