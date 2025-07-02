1F Cash Advance Fixes Record Demand for Payday Loans in California in 2024 and Projects Continued Growth in 2025 Amid Economic Pressure

Los Angeles, CA., June 26, 2025 — In 2025, California residents will continue to face serious financial difficulties. According to Business Insider, the average debt per resident exceeds $87,000, and more than 25% of families lack stable access to banking services or credit. Rising prices for housing, groceries, and services are forcing many families to look for quick solutions in emergencies.

Hourly workers and freelancers, whose income is difficult to predict, are especially vulnerable. For them, even a small unplanned expense—such as a medical bill, rent, or utility payment—can lead to urgent debt.

In response to this situation, 1F Cash Advance offers a simple way to get an instant payday loan in California, without unnecessary formalities. Clients can apply online at any time and receive money for those needs that really cannot wait.

“Most of our clients do not even have a minimal reserve for urgent expenses,” notes Sarah Sharkey, personal finance writer at 1F Cash Advance. “In such situations, an online loan in 1 hour helps to solve urgent financial issues when there are simply no other options. We strive to make this process as simple and accessible as possible for those who need emergency support.”

Over five years of operation, the 1F Cash Advance service has issued approximately 140,000 loans across the country. In 2024, California became one of the key regions, with 6,800 quick loans issued, which is 12% more than in 2023 and accounts for approximately 5% of the platform’s total portfolio in the U.S. The growth in applications directly reflects general market trends: according to data from the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI), the volume of online payday loans in California has already exceeded $1.59 billion, with 76.5% of transactions made by repeat borrowers.

“The increase in demand in California is not only a consequence of inflation and the rising cost of living, but also a reflection of customers’ trust in services that guarantee clear terms, speed, and minimal barriers to receiving funds,” says Latoria Williams, Founder & CEO at 1F Cash Advance.

To understand which types of loans were in the highest demand, analysts categorized all disbursements. This information provides deeper insight into the real short-term financing needs of residents in the state:

Product Issued, units Share Guaranteed Payday Loans 2,380 35% No Credit Check Loans 1,700 25% Bad Credit Loans 1,020 15% Installment Loans 816 12% Same Day Loans 544 8% Quick Cash Loans 340 5% Total 6800 100%

Most clients chose guaranteed payday advances in California and “no effect on credit score” loans — together they accounted for two-thirds of the portfolio. User expectations explain this:

“Clients come for simplicity: they want a result ‘here and now’ without complex checks and with minimal documentation,” emphasizes Sarah Sharkey.

Payday loans are considered deferred deposit transactions and are governed by the California Deferred Deposit Transactions Act. The maximum check amount in the state is $300, so 90% of borrowers were looking to get the maximum available $255 payday loans on the same day (direct lenders charge a $45 fee). The average repayment period remained at 15 days. Those who needed a larger amount applied for installment loans. Almost 71% of applications in California came from repeat customers.

The geography of disbursements reveals a regional concentration of demand. Clients were most active in large cities and metropolitan areas with high rent, transportation costs, and healthcare expenses.

Office (City) Share of Transactions Los Angeles 26% San Diego 20% Sacramento 18% Chula Vista 15% Fresno 12% Orange 9%

Almost half of the loans were issued in Los Angeles and San Diego. This is explained by high population density and a median income above $74,600. These cities also have a large share of migrant populations, which affects the nature of client requests.

According to customer surveys and internal analytical breakdowns, the funds obtained through the service were mainly used for priority needs:

Urgent medical expenses — 28%

Car repair — 22%

Rent or mortgage — 18%

Utility bills — 15%

Children’s education — 10%

“The average time from form submission to approval is 14 minutes. This is a critically important metric, especially in emergencies, and one of the key factors ensuring client return,” explains Marsha Welch, Personal Finance Expert at 1F Cash Advance.

The macroeconomic situation in California and nationwide has had a noticeable impact on borrower behavior and the growing demand for short-term loans. California’s unemployment rate stayed at 5.4% in February 2025, which is higher than in previous years. At the same time, the U-6 indicator, which includes not only officially unemployed people but also those working part-time for economic reasons or who have stopped looking for work, rose to 9.6%. This means that a significant portion of the population is facing unstable income, making it difficult to cover basic expenses consistently.

Additional pressure is caused by foreign economic policy: starting from April 2025, a 10% import tariff came into effect, which has already impacted prices for household appliances, electronics, auto parts, and other everyday essential goods. For many households, this has led to an increase in unforeseen expenses, especially in cases of vehicle breakdowns or the need to replace costly equipment.

According to a forecast by the Penn Wharton Budget Model, such measures may lead to a 6% decrease in U.S. GDP and a 5% decline in the average wage level in the long term. This, in turn, exacerbates the problem of cash flow gaps in households, particularly among low- and middle-income population segments.

The financial behavior of the population is changing: people are becoming less inclined to turn to banks with strict requirements regarding credit history and income. Instead, they choose flexible and fast solutions, such as payday loans with instant funding to a debit card, which allow them to cover urgent financial needs.

Taking into account the ongoing pressure on real incomes and the rising cost of living, 1F Cash Advance forecasts that in 2025, the number of loan applications in California will increase by another 9–11%. The greatest growth is expected specifically in payday loans, as this product enables clients to quickly cope with unexpected expenses, from urgent rent payments to emergency medical procedures.

“Our strategy for 2025 is a combination of technological efficiency, transparency, and educational support. We don’t just shorten the path to funding but also disclose the terms of each product in as much detail as possible so that the client can consciously manage their financial risks,” comments Latoria Williams.

The company will focus its efforts on optimizing the client journey, reducing delinquency rates, increasing trust through informational openness, and further expanding its digital solutions ecosystem.

To achieve its goals and improve service quality, 1F Cash Advance is implementing a wide range of initiatives. The company actively invests in artificial intelligence technologies to make the application submission, data verification, and decision-making processes faster, more accurate, and secure. Thanks to this, financial tools are becoming increasingly accessible to various client categories, including those who previously had no credit history or stable income.

At the same time, 1F Cash Advance emphasizes the importance of financial literacy. An information blog is already available on the official website, where articles are published explaining the features of different types of loans, principles for calculating APR, debt relief strategies, and other topics essential for responsible borrowing.

The company has also launched the Financial Champions Scholarship from 1F Cash Advance, designed to support students pursuing degrees in economics, finance, and business management. This initiative is aimed not only at reducing barriers to education but also at shaping a new generation of financially literate professionals capable of advancing the responsible lending market.

1F Cash Advance concluded 2024 with stable operational and customer performance, showing growth even amid a deteriorating macroeconomic environment. In 2025, the company is focusing on digital transformation, accuracy of terms, transparency, and fostering a financial culture among borrowers. The strategy aims to make payday loans from direct lenders more responsible, technology-driven, and aligned with the real needs of the population. In a context of economic instability, 1F Cash Advance maintains its leadership position, offering clients not only quick solutions but also long-term support.

