Detectives Search for Two People of Interest in Cerritos-Coyote Creek Shooting Death

March 7, 2025

Detectives asked for the public to help identify a man and a woman seen in the area where a 66-year-old man was fatally shot in Cerritos, authorities said today.

Cuauhtemoc Garcia Zuniga was shot around 12:30 p.m. Feb. 25 near the Coyote Creek riverbed, west of Carmenita Road, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau and county Medical Examiner.

Zuniga was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics.

Detectives released a bulletin Friday with a surveillance photo of a man and a woman who were seen in the area at the time of the homicide.

Fox 11 reported Zuniga was a businessman who was walking for fitness at the time he was shot.

Anyone with information was asked to call LASD Homicide Det. Aguilera or Det. Nam at 323-890-5500.

