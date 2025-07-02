Enjoy the Fourth of July, but do so in a Safe Way to Prevent Injury and Harm

As families across Southern California looking forward to celebrating America’s birthday during the upcoming Fourth of July weekend, it’s important to know that it’s OK to have fun under the sun, but without putting your health at risk and causing long-lasting injuries.
That’s especially true when it comes to fireworks, grilling and drinking alcohol, according to health experts.
“Celebrating the Fourth of July holiday is a special time many of us treasure dearly and look forward to every year,” said Dr. Kimberly Petrick, a family practice physician with Kaiser Permanente Southern California. “But I can’t stress enough the importance of celebrating responsibly and keeping safety in mind to ensure this festive holiday will be accident- and injury-free.”
One of the biggest traditions associated with this holiday is fireworks. However, handling your own fireworks, which is illegal in many regions across Southern California, carries a big risk and should be avoided. It’s best to attend a professionally administered fireworks displays that are offered by many communities throughout the Southland.
Common injuries from fireworks
During the Fourth of July period in 2024, fireworks-related injuries remained a significant concern, although the most recent comprehensive data available is from 2023. Here’s a summary of the key findings from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and related sources:
Fatalities
Furthermore, fireworks and firecrackers can be as loud as 150 decibels – a lot louder than what’s considered a safe listening level (75–80 decibels). At a close distance, even one loud burst is enough to cause some permanent hearing damage, HealthyChildren.org warns.
Safe Grilling Tips for a Fun and Fire-Free Fourth of July
Barbecuing has become a beloved family tradition across America during the Fourth of July.
However, it’s important to follow certain safety precautions to prevent injury or food-related illness.
1. Grill Outdoors and Away from Structures
2. Supervise the Grill at All Times
3. Use a Food Thermometer
4. Prevent Cross-Contamination
5. Marinate Safely
6. Thaw Meat Properly
7. Clean Your Grill
8. Be Prepared for Emergencies
“For many of us, it’s natural to grill and enjoy eating outdoors,” said Dr. Petrick. “The secret is to make sure you don’t compromise food safety or protection around the grill as that can quickly spoil your fun.”
Drinking alcohol
For many people, drinking alcohol has become part of celebrating the Fourth of July. However, it’s important to know that overconsumption of alcohol carries immense risk to both you and others.
This is especially true when it comes to drinking and driving. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, it’s important to follow these important safety tips:
“If we take common-sense safety precautions, we can all enjoy and have a great time celebrating the Fourth of July with our friends and family,” said Dr. Petrick. “That way, we can help ensure a fun-filled and safe holiday that we all can enjoy.”
