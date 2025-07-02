Enjoy the Fourth of July, but do so in a Safe Way to Prevent Injury and Harm

As families across Southern California looking forward to celebrating America’s birthday during the upcoming Fourth of July weekend, it’s important to know that it’s OK to have fun under the sun, but without putting your health at risk and causing long-lasting injuries.

That’s especially true when it comes to fireworks, grilling and drinking alcohol, according to health experts.

“Celebrating the Fourth of July holiday is a special time many of us treasure dearly and look forward to every year,” said Dr. Kimberly Petrick, a family practice physician with Kaiser Permanente Southern California. “But I can’t stress enough the importance of celebrating responsibly and keeping safety in mind to ensure this festive holiday will be accident- and injury-free.”

One of the biggest traditions associated with this holiday is fireworks. However, handling your own fireworks, which is illegal in many regions across Southern California, carries a big risk and should be avoided. It’s best to attend a professionally administered fireworks displays that are offered by many communities throughout the Southland.

Common injuries from fireworks

During the Fourth of July period in 2024, fireworks-related injuries remained a significant concern, although the most recent comprehensive data available is from 2023. Here’s a summary of the key findings from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and related sources:

Estimated Injuries : Approximately 9,700 people were treated in emergency rooms for fireworks-related injuries in 2023.

: Approximately 9,700 people were treated in emergency rooms for fireworks-related injuries in 2023. Common Injury Types : Burns accounted for about 42% of all injuries. Hands and fingers were the most commonly injured body parts (35% of cases). Head, face, and ears followed, making up about 22% of injuries.

: Demographics : Teenagers aged 15–19 had the highest rate of injuries. Children aged 5–9 had the second highest rate.

: Firework Types Involved : Firecrackers were linked to around 800 injuries. Sparklers , often considered safer, caused about 700 injuries.

:

Fatalities

There were eight reported deaths in 2023.

Furthermore, fireworks and firecrackers can be as loud as 150 decibels – a lot louder than what’s considered a safe listening level (75–80 decibels). At a close distance, even one loud burst is enough to cause some permanent hearing damage, HealthyChildren.org warns.

Safe Grilling Tips for a Fun and Fire-Free Fourth of July

Barbecuing has become a beloved family tradition across America during the Fourth of July.

However, it’s important to follow certain safety precautions to prevent injury or food-related illness.

1. Grill Outdoors and Away from Structures

Always grill outside in a well-ventilated area.

Keep the grill at least 10 feet away from your home, deck railings and overhanging branches.

2. Supervise the Grill at All Times

Never leave a hot grill unattended.

Keep children and pets at a safe distance.

3. Use a Food Thermometer

Ensure meats are cooked to safe internal temperatures: Beef, pork, lamb, veal (steaks, chops, roasts): 145°F (with a 3-minute rest). Ground meats: 160°F. Poultry: 165°F.



4. Prevent Cross-Contamination

Use separate cutting boards and utensils for raw and cooked foods.

Wash hands, surfaces and tools thoroughly after handling raw meat.

5. Marinate Safely

Always marinate in the refrigerator, not on the counter.

If reusing marinade as a sauce, boil it first to kill bacteria.

6. Thaw Meat Properly

Thaw meat in the refrigerator, not at room temperature.

Frozen meat can be grilled but will take longer and may cook unevenly.

7. Clean Your Grill

Remove grease buildup to prevent fires.

Check gas lines for leaks before use.

8. Be Prepared for Emergencies

Keep a fire extinguisher, bucket of water, or garden hose nearby.

Know how to extinguish a grease fire—never use water on it.

“For many of us, it’s natural to grill and enjoy eating outdoors,” said Dr. Petrick. “The secret is to make sure you don’t compromise food safety or protection around the grill as that can quickly spoil your fun.”

Drinking alcohol

For many people, drinking alcohol has become part of celebrating the Fourth of July. However, it’s important to know that overconsumption of alcohol carries immense risk to both you and others.

This is especially true when it comes to drinking and driving. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, it’s important to follow these important safety tips:

If you plan to drink, drink in moderation and make a plan ahead of time for a sober ride home.

Even if you’ve had only one drink, let someone who hasn’t been drinking take you home.

If you’re hosting a Fourth of July gathering, help the designated drivers out by making sure there are plenty of non-alcoholic beverages.

“If we take common-sense safety precautions, we can all enjoy and have a great time celebrating the Fourth of July with our friends and family,” said Dr. Petrick. “That way, we can help ensure a fun-filled and safe holiday that we all can enjoy.”

