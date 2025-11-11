Legal and Ethical Questions Mount Over Central Basin’s Repeated Brown Act Breaches

By Brian Hews

Publisher | Follow X

November 11, 2025, 2025

The Central Basin Municipal Water District convened a special board meeting at 8:30 a.m. last Monday in Cerritos to discuss the agency’s general manager position in closed session but, according to three sources, failed to reach a quorum. Those same sources told Los Cerritos Community News that the board never announced the lack of a quorum. Instead, (appointed and termed-out) President Nem Ochoa, (appointed and termed-out) Director Joanna Moreno, and Director Juan Garza remained in the boardroom for nearly an hour until Vice President Gary Mendez arrived at approximately 9:30 a.m. Only then did the board proceed to conduct business.

LCCN sent multiple emails to Central Basin officials seeking comment on the incident, but none were returned as of press time.

The action violated the Ralph M. Brown Act’s open-meeting requirement, specifically Government Code sections 54953 and 54955, which mandate that all public-agency meeting procedures—including acknowledging the lack of a quorum—must occur openly so the public is informed when a meeting has not legally convened.

Because the meeting effectively began an hour late without public disclosure, the actions taken during that session are subject to challenge under the Brown Act’s “cure and correct” process outlined in section 54960.1.

But the L.A. District Attorney’s Office of Integrity will once again turn a blind eye, despite this paper’s and Central Basin Board members’ complaints.

This is not the first time Ochoa, Vice President Gary Mendez, Garza, and Moreno have violated the Brown Act. Their actions reflect a pattern of repeated unlawful meeting conduct stretching back years under Central Basin’s current legal counsel. Below are the major violations. There are many others, but these are the violations that have caused the most havoc and transferred power to the ruling majority of Ochoa, Vice President Gary Mendez, Garza, and Moreno.

Documented Brown Act Violations

May 2024 – Central Basin Special Meeting

Walk-on vote to hire Interim GM Elaine Jeng without required emergency findings to hold a special meeting; no public notice; vote was not the required 4/5 needed to hire Jeng. Violations: Gov. Code sections 54954.2(b), 54956(b), 3511.1.

______________________

November 1, 2024 – Central Basin Special Meeting

Agenda issued less than 24 hours before meeting; board president not consulted as required; removal of president and firing of GM Dr. Alex Rojas without required votes per Central Basin’s Admin. Code and the State’s Water Code. Violations: Gov. Code sections 54956, 54957.1; Central Basin Administrative Code Article 3, section 3.3.

___________________

February 2025 – Unauthorized Attorney General Letter

The letter argued to keep termed out President Ochoa and Director Moreno on the board. Sent without agenda posting, approval by the board, public vote, or recusal by conflicted directors. A Procedural Coup and a clear violation of the Brown Act. Violation: Gov. Code section 54954.2.

___________________________

March 2025 – DOJ Denial

Department of Justice rejected the argument sent without board authorization; confirmed district is local agency.

Related violation: Gov. Code section 54954.2.

____________________________

June 12, 2025 – MV Cheng Contract Amendment

Exclusive story by LCCN found no-bid extension was signed before any board action/vote

Violations: Gov. Code section 54953(a); Public Contract Code section 20101.

_________________________

June 13, 2025 – Buchalter Hire and Countersuit Action

No public report-out of closed-session action; conflicted directors voted on litigation involving themselves. GM paid $24,999 under her authority. Violations: Gov. Code sections 54957.1, 54956.9, 87100, 1090.

______________________

November 3, 2025 – Quorum Violation

Board waited nearly one hour without quorum and without public announcement, then proceeded.

Violations: Gov. Code sections 54953(a), 54955.

The ongoing misconduct by Ochoa, Mendez, Garza, and Moreno has eroded public trust not only in the Central Basin Municipal Water District but also in the network of local water purveyors that continue to enable and fund the agency’s operations despite its clear pattern of Brown Act violations. Equally troubling is the inaction of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office of Public Integrity, which has repeatedly failed to investigate these ongoing breaches of law, allowing Central Basin’s leadership to operate with impunity. Until the Office of Integrity and regional purveyors hold this board accountable, the pattern of corruption and disregard for California’s open-meeting laws will continue unchecked.