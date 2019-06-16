El Rancho Unified Board President Lara Used Race Baiting Tweet Involving ‘First Grader,’ Slammed Police as Pigs

ERUSD Board President Jose Lara.

BY BRIAN HEWS

In this era of the #MeToo movement, questionable statements or actions by public officials are justifiably being scrutinized and investigated, no matter how old.

Assembly woman Cristina Garcia knows this process well, once a champion of the #MeToo movement, she was accused of sexual harassment, drinking and having sex in her office, and using racist and homophobic slurs in front of staffers.

And apparently El Rancho Unified School Board President Jose Lara went to the same school as Garcia, learning how to use extremely inappropriate racist language in public.

Hews Media Group-Los Cerritos Community News has obtained a tweet by Lara that is so offensive it will likely have all of his critics, and maybe many of his supporters, calling for his immediate resignation from the school board.

Lara and his crony, Clerk of the Board Leanne Ibarra, are currently the subject of a recall campaign; the revelation of the highly offensive tweet will add fuel to the movement to remove the controversial figures from the Board.

The tweet was posted in 2009 and it is consistent with Lara’s current anti-establishment, anti-law enforcement communist views that he and his partner, Ron Gochez, often espouse on social media and inside the classrooms where they teach.

But the tweet goes beyond Lara’s usual targets, using a fictitious first grade student named “Jorge” to drive his radical left wing view home.

The tweet occurred after someone had posted a hand-written sign on a tree in Pico Rivera:

The picture made it onto social media and was eventually seen by Lara.

Lara posted the picture on his Twitter account and tweeted his shocking statement, obtained by HMG-LCCN, using “Jorge” as the center of the tweet:

“First Grade teacher asked the class what kind of sound a pig makes?” Little Jorge jumped up and said, “Hands on the hood, mother F ____er”

The statement was clearly aimed at police officers, which Lara likes to call “pigs.”

Screenshot of post on Thursday June 13.

HMG-LCCN sent several requests to Lara to confirm the authenticity of the tweet and for a comment on the content.

Within minutes of the first email, that portion with the offensive tweet had disappeared; Lara never responded to the requests for comment.

Screenshot of same tweet after HMG-LCCN sent a request for comment. Note the Lara tweet was deleted.

The revelation of the tweet comes at a bad time for Lara, who is under the threat of a recall due in part to his involvement with former ERUSD Superintendent Karling Aguilera-Fort, who recently “resigned” to take a job in Oxnard.

His close relationship with Jaime Ortiz, the former ERUSD Measure ER construction management firm who resigned after a series of exclusive articles by HMG-LCCN, was also called into question.

The long-running relationship has involved ERUSD President Jose Lara and Vice-President Gabriel Orosco since 2015, with newly elected Board member Leanne Ibarra joining the two controversial board members immediately after she was elected in November 2018.

The recipient of Lara and Company’s actions was Ortiz, a good friend of Lara and Orosco’s, and owner of High Performance Learning Environments, Inc., which was incorporated only five years ago as a two-person company.

After the first two parts of the exposé published, the Los Angeles County Office of Education called for a FCMAT audit of the beleaguered district, an audit Aguilera-Fort denied, calling out HMG-LCCN for “mis-information.”

The downfall of Aguilera-Fort might have begun after another part of the exposé caught ERUSD president Jose Lara and Aguilera-Fort accusing the investigators of corruption, while falsely claiming and posting on social media that they were responsible for initiating the FCMAT audit.

Just days after the audit was announced, Jaime Ortiz left his contract with ERUSD, with Aguilera-Fort, amidst all the exposed corruption, praising Ortiz for the work he had done.

Karling-Aguilera-Fort resigned just days later.

