Jaime Ortiz and HPLE Resigns From El Rancho Unified Bond Program Management Contract

BY BRIAN HEWS
Hews Media Group-Los Cerritos Community News has learned that Jaime Ortiz and HPLE resigned his lucrative program management contract with ERUSD.
The resignation comes on the heels of an investigative exposé by HMG-LCCN that uncovered a wide-ranging scheme involving over $212 million in school bond funds perpetrated by El Rancho Unified School District (ERUSD) Board Members engaging in pay-to-play politics, financial cover-up, blatant conflicts of interests, and willful violations of California’s Education Code
PAY TO PLAY? Fired El Rancho Unified Bond Construction Management Firm Rehired After Donating Thousands to Board Member’s Election Campaign
ERUSD Corruption Part II: Widespread Conflicts of Interest, Cover-Up Inside El Rancho Education Foundation
El Rancho USD Board President Jose Lara and Superintendent Aguilera-Fort in Caught in Web of Outright Lies and Cover-Up
The long-running plot involved ERUSD President Jose Lara and Vice-President Gabriel Orosco since 2015, newly elected Board member Leanne Ibarra, and Ortiz.
The malfeasance is of such magnitude that it rivals what HMG-LCCN uncovered inside Montebello Unified, and was the final straw in a long-running campaign to audit ERUSD.
Powered by Facebook Comments
Leave a Reply