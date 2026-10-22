CIF-SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS: Artesia hopes to defend its first CIF-SS title while three other area teams vie for one

October 22, 2026

By Loren Kopff • @LorenKopff on X

Last season, the Artesia High girls volleyball team slid into the CIF-Southern Section girls volleyball playoff with a 10-10 regular season and a fourth place finish in the 605 League. But a forfeit win over Dominguez High allowed the Pioneers to reach .500 and after that, the team won five Division 8 playoff matches, capturing the school’s first ever championship in the sport.

This season, Artesia wrapped up the regular season at 10-10 and wound up in third place in the Rio Vista League. Hoping to repeat last season’s postseason glory, the Pioneers swept Century High this past Tuesday in the Division 8 first round and hosted Bell Gardens High on Oct. 22 in a second round match.

Also this past Tuesday, Mid Cities League champion Whitney High was swept by Yorba Linda High 25-22, 25-22, 25-13 in Division 4 action and ends its season at 23-8. Also falling in the first round was Norwalk High. which dropped a five-set affair to Mayfair High in Division 6 action. The Lancers were the second place team from the Mid Cities League and end their season at 17-12.

Three other area teams advanced to playoffs with Cerritos High, Gahr High and Valley Christian High getting started this past Wednesday night. In Division 3, Cerritos faced top-ranked Sunny Hills High, hoping to get past the first round for the second straight season and seventh time since 2015. The Dons went 24-3 in the regular season, including an 8-0 mark in the Gateway League, marking the seventh time since 2018 they have not lost a league match. Should Cerritos pull off the upset, it will host either Foothill High or Oak Park High in a second round match on Saturday,

Also in the division, Valley Christian was home to Chaminade High, hoping to avoid a third straight first round exit and fifth in the past six seasons. The Defenders walk into the playoffs with a 22-8 record and won all eight Olympic League matches for the second straight season, something the program has not done in over 30 seasons. After a slow start, the Defenders are winners of 18 of their last 23 matches and a victory will find V.C. hosting Beckman High or travelling to Alemany High on Saturday. Waiting in the wings is a possible quarterfinal match between Cerritos and V.C, on Wednesday.

Gahr went 23-11 and finished in third place in the Gateway League as it traveled to the Antelope Valley to face Paraclete High, the Camino Real League champion. A victory by the Gladiators, who began the season with nine straight wins, then won 11 of their first 12 and 12 of their first 14, will see the Gladiators host Beamont High or travel to Irvine High on Saturday.

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