Los Cerritos Community News Ethics and Corrections Policy

Los Cerritos Community News (LCCN) is committed to providing accurate, fair, independent and transparent journalism that serves the communities we cover. Our reporting is guided by the principles of honesty, accountability and public service.

Accuracy and Transparency

LCCN strives to verify all factual information before publication through public records, official documents, interviews and other reliable sources. When appropriate, multiple sources are consulted to confirm information before publication.

Opinion columns, editorials and commentary are clearly identified and are separate from news reporting.

When errors or uncertainties are discovered before publication, they are corrected prior to release. If information cannot be independently verified, LCCN will identify the source of the information or note that details remain under investigation.

LCCN maintains editorial independence. Advertising relationships, sponsorships and financial support do not influence news coverage or editorial decisions.

Our journalists comply with applicable laws governing public records, court reporting, privacy rights and First Amendment protections.

Use of Artificial Intelligence

LCCN may use artificial intelligence tools to assist with editing, research, transcription, design concepts and production workflow. All published content is reviewed, verified and approved by an editor before publication. AI-generated information is never published without human review and fact-checking.

Corrections Policy

LCCN is committed to correcting significant factual errors promptly and transparently.

If an error is identified by a reader, source or staff member, the information will be reviewed as quickly as possible.

When a correction is warranted:

• The online version of the story will be corrected as soon as practical.

• A correction or editor’s note will be added when necessary to explain the change.

• Significant factual errors appearing in the print edition will be corrected in the next available print issue.

LCCN does not remove or substantially alter published content except to correct factual inaccuracies, comply with legal obligations or protect personal safety.

Requests for Corrections

Readers who believe an article contains a factual error are encouraged to contact the newsroom with supporting information.

Corrections requests may be submitted by email to:

[email protected]

Please include:

• Article headline

• Publication date

• Description of the alleged error

• Supporting documentation, if available

Editorial Responsibility

The Editor and Publisher have final responsibility for all editorial decisions, corrections and clarifications published by Los Cerritos Community News.

LCCN believes accountability strengthens public trust. We welcome reader feedback and are committed to correcting mistakes promptly while maintaining the integrity and independence of our journalism.