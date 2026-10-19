How to Protect Your Mattress During a Move

A mattress looks easy to move until you lift one. A queen mattress measures 60 by 80 inches and does not fit inside a passenger car. Mattresses pick up dust, stains, and odors fast. A bent coil or a creased foam layer changes how the bed supports you. The steps below show you how to protect your mattress from the day you strip the bed to the first night in your new home.

Clean and Dry the Mattress First

Packing a dirty or damp mattress seals the problem inside the wrap.

Strip all bedding and wash the mattress protector.



Vacuum both sides and the seams with an upholstery attachment.



Spot-clean stains with a mild cleaner and let the area dry completely.



Sprinkle baking soda over the surface, wait 30 minutes, and vacuum again to cut odors.



Leave the mattress uncovered for several hours before wrapping.



One common issue is trapped moisture. A damp mattress sealed in plastic develops mildew and odor within a few days. Photograph both sides and the law tag before you pack. The photos help you check for damage after delivery.

Use the Right Mattress Bag

A sealed mattress bag keeps out dust, moisture, and pests. Buy a bag sized to your mattress. A king bag on a twin mattress leaves loose plastic, which snags and tears. Owners often ask whether a fitted sheet works instead. A sheet stops dust, but not moisture or tears.

Standard mattress sizes for reference:

Twin: 38 by 75 inches.



Full: 54 by 75 inches.



Queen: 60 by 80 inches.



King: 76 by 80 inches.



California king: 72 by 84 inches.



Slide the bag over the mattress from the top, push out excess air, and seal the open end with packing tape. For extra protection against tears, add a moving blanket or several layers of stretch film over the bag. The plastic also keeps the mattress clean if rain starts during loading.

If the mattress goes into storage for several weeks, switch to a breathable mattress cover made of cotton. Plastic traps humidity over long periods.

Wrap the Box Spring, Frame, and Headboard

The box spring needs the same care. Wrap the box spring in plastic, then cover the corners with moving blankets. Corners hit stairs and doorframes first.

Take the bed frame apart before moving day:

Remove the slats, rails, and legs.



Place screws and bolts in a zip bag and tape the bag to the headboard.



Label each part with masking tape.



Wrap the headboard and footboard in blankets to protect the finish.



Measure Every Doorway and Stairwell

A king mattress measures 76 inches across and does not bend. Measure the height and width of each doorway, hallway turn, and stairwell between the bedroom and the truck. Compare those numbers with your mattress size before moving day.

Remove interior doors from their hinges when the opening is tight.



Cover banisters and sharp wall corners with blankets.



Clear rugs, shoes, and boxes from the path.



Reserve the elevator or a parking spot near the entrance if your building requires a booking.



Carry and Load the Mattress Correctly

Moving a mattress takes at least two people. Lift from underneath. Use the side handles to steer, never to carry the full weight. Turn the mattress on the long edge for doorways and stairs.

Never fold an innerspring or hybrid mattress, because folding bends the coils. Check the manufacturer’s instructions before you roll a foam mattress. Never tie a mattress to a car roof.

In the truck, stand the mattress upright on the long edge against a wall. 5 Points Moving, a Los Angeles moving company, transports mattresses in a vertical position to avoid deformation and secures them with fastening straps. Keep heavy boxes and furniture off the mattress.

When to Hire Mattress Movers

Some situations call for a professional crew:

A king or California king mattress in a building without an elevator.



Narrow stairwells or hallways with tight turns.



A last-minute move with no time to buy bags and straps.



A mattress purchase from a store or an online seller, with no truck of your own.



When you compare mattress movers in Los Angeles, ask how the crew wraps mattresses, whether they bring covers and straps, and how they position mattresses in the truck. The price depends on distance, the size of the items, the need for a truck, and the number of movers. For a small move, such as a mattress, a nightstand, and a few boxes, ask whether a compact vehicle fits the job instead of a full truck.

Moving within Studio City? Ask about minimum booking times. Some local companies set a minimum of 3 to 4 hours, so plan to move the mattress together with other furniture or boxes. When you contact Studio City movers, ask how the crew protects a mattress on stairs and in narrow apartment corridors.

Unwrap and Check the Mattress Right Away

Remove the plastic as soon as the mattress reaches the bedroom. Check both sides against your photos for tears, stains, or dents. Let a foam mattress air out for a few hours before you make the bed. Assemble the frame first, then set the mattress in place.

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