How to Protect Your Mattress During a Move

A mattress looks easy to move until you lift one. A queen mattress measures 60 by 80 inches and does not fit inside a passenger car. Mattresses pick up dust, stains, and odors fast. A bent coil or a creased foam layer changes how the bed supports you. The steps below show you how to protect your mattress from the day you strip the bed to the first night in your new home.
Packing a dirty or damp mattress seals the problem inside the wrap.
One common issue is trapped moisture. A damp mattress sealed in plastic develops mildew and odor within a few days. Photograph both sides and the law tag before you pack. The photos help you check for damage after delivery.
A sealed mattress bag keeps out dust, moisture, and pests. Buy a bag sized to your mattress. A king bag on a twin mattress leaves loose plastic, which snags and tears. Owners often ask whether a fitted sheet works instead. A sheet stops dust, but not moisture or tears.
Standard mattress sizes for reference:
Slide the bag over the mattress from the top, push out excess air, and seal the open end with packing tape. For extra protection against tears, add a moving blanket or several layers of stretch film over the bag. The plastic also keeps the mattress clean if rain starts during loading.
If the mattress goes into storage for several weeks, switch to a breathable mattress cover made of cotton. Plastic traps humidity over long periods.
The box spring needs the same care. Wrap the box spring in plastic, then cover the corners with moving blankets. Corners hit stairs and doorframes first.
Take the bed frame apart before moving day:
A king mattress measures 76 inches across and does not bend. Measure the height and width of each doorway, hallway turn, and stairwell between the bedroom and the truck. Compare those numbers with your mattress size before moving day.
Moving a mattress takes at least two people. Lift from underneath. Use the side handles to steer, never to carry the full weight. Turn the mattress on the long edge for doorways and stairs.
Never fold an innerspring or hybrid mattress, because folding bends the coils. Check the manufacturer’s instructions before you roll a foam mattress. Never tie a mattress to a car roof.
In the truck, stand the mattress upright on the long edge against a wall. 5 Points Moving, a Los Angeles moving company, transports mattresses in a vertical position to avoid deformation and secures them with fastening straps. Keep heavy boxes and furniture off the mattress.
Some situations call for a professional crew:
When you compare mattress movers in Los Angeles, ask how the crew wraps mattresses, whether they bring covers and straps, and how they position mattresses in the truck. The price depends on distance, the size of the items, the need for a truck, and the number of movers. For a small move, such as a mattress, a nightstand, and a few boxes, ask whether a compact vehicle fits the job instead of a full truck.
Moving within Studio City? Ask about minimum booking times. Some local companies set a minimum of 3 to 4 hours, so plan to move the mattress together with other furniture or boxes. When you contact Studio City movers, ask how the crew protects a mattress on stairs and in narrow apartment corridors.
Remove the plastic as soon as the mattress reaches the bedroom. Check both sides against your photos for tears, stains, or dents. Let a foam mattress air out for a few hours before you make the bed. Assemble the frame first, then set the mattress in place.
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