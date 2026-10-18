Congressional Candidate Chuong Vo Signed Florida Second-Home Mortgage, Then Obtained Primary Residence Tax Exemption

October 18, 2026
Florida’s homestead exemption provides property tax relief for qualifying permanent residences, but Vo’s signed mortgage identified his $722,000 waterfront property as a second home.
By Brian Hews
CERRITOS — Former Cerritos Mayor and Republican congressional candidate Chuong Vo signed mortgage documents in September 2024 expressly identifying his $722,000 Florida waterfront property as a second home. Yet the property subsequently received a Florida homestead tax exemption for 2025, a benefit generally reserved for property used as a permanent residence.
This isn’t the first time Vo’s paperwork has drawn scrutiny. In February 2022, LCCN reported, based on a records request to the city, that Vo, then a Torrance police officer, was collecting a $780 monthly cash-in-lieu check from Cerritos, about $9,400 a year, while his council colleagues Solanki, Barrows and Yokoyama declined the payment.
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The discrepancy, uncovered through mortgage documents independently obtained by Los Cerritos Community News, adds a significant new dimension to a Florida homestead investigation first reported October 16 by AsAmNews.
The 19-page mortgage, recorded September 18, 2024, in Bay County, Florida, identifies Vo and Traci Ton Vo as borrowers on a $577,600 loan from Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation.
The document contains a signed Second Home Rider dated September 12, 2024, requiring the borrowers to occupy and use the Florida property as their second home.
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SECOND HOME RIDER: A mortgage document signed by Chuong Vo on September 12, 2024, expressly identifies his $722,000 Florida waterfront property as a second home. Bay County records show the property subsequently received a homestead tax exemption for 2025, a benefit generally reserved for qualifying permanent residences.
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The mortgage also identifies the borrowers as residing at 17702 Owen Avenue in Cerritos, California which is owned by Vo’s trust.
Just 111 days separated the signing of that mortgage and January 1, 2025, the date used to determine eligibility for Florida’s 2025 homestead exemption.
County assessment records show the property received a $50,722 homestead-related exemption in 2025 and list a $51,411 exemption for 2026. Those amounts represent reductions in assessed property value, not the actual dollars saved in taxes.
The documents raise questions about when, or whether, Vo established Florida as his permanent residence.
Florida official reportedly reverses initial finding
AsAmNews reported October 16 that Bay County Property Appraiser Dan Sowell initially concluded there was insufficient evidence of wrongdoing concerning Vo’s homestead exemption.
According to the publication, Sowell subsequently consulted legal counsel in Tallahassee and reversed his position, determining that Vo was a California resident and therefore did not qualify for the exemption.
Sowell said that formal homestead fraud proceedings would begin and that Vo could face additional taxes, penalties and interest.
LCCN has not independently obtained the county’s written determination or confirmed whether formal proceedings have commenced.
Mortgage identifies Cerritos residence
The Florida mortgage contains another significant detail.
On its first page, the document identifies Vo and his wife as currently residing at 17702 Owen Avenue, Cerritos, California.
The mortgage was signed September 12, 2024, and recorded in Bay County Official Records, Book 4841, beginning at Page 2174.
The Florida property, located at 345 Confidence Way in Southport, was purchased September 13, 2024, for $722,000.
The signed Second Home Rider appears on Pages 18 and 19 of the recorded mortgage.
The rider establishes the occupancy classification represented to the mortgage lender at the time
January 1, 2025, homestead eligibility date.
Cerritos recall petitions raise additional residency questions
The Florida records also raise questions concerning Vo’s participation in Cerritos political activities.
LCCN has obtained information indicating that Vo signed petitions supporting the recall of Cerritos Mayor Lynda Johnson and Councilman Frank Yokoyama early this year using his Cerritos residential address.
California recall petitions generally require signers to be registered voters eligible to vote in the jurisdiction involved.
If Vo had established Florida as his permanent legal residence, questions could arise concerning his California voter registration and eligibility to sign a Cerritos recall petition.
Conversely, if Vo continued to maintain California as his permanent residence, questions arise concerning the basis for the Florida homestead exemption.
Vo did not respond
LCCN contacted Vo seeking an explanation of the apparent discrepancy between his signed second-home mortgage and the subsequent Florida homestead exemption.
Vo did not respond by publication time.
LCCN is also seeking records from the Bay County Property Appraiser’s Office, including the original homestead exemption application, its filing date, supporting residency declarations, and any findings concerning the property’s eligibility.
Add this section at the end of the article, immediately before the final paragraph.
Not the first time Vo has faced scrutiny
This is not the first time Vo’s conduct as an elected official and political candidate has come under scrutiny. For nearly a decade, Los Cerritos Community News has investigated his campaign contributions, taxpayer-funded benefits, police department connections and disputes involving public records.
In March 2017, LCCN reported that Vo, then a Cerritos City Council candidate, accepted a $5,000 campaign contribution from the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, the union representing Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies. The contribution drew scrutiny because of the union’s efforts to prevent the disclosure of disciplinary records involving deputies accused of misconduct.
In February 2020, LCCN revealed that Vo received a $7,500 campaign contribution from the Southern California Motor Dealers Association, representing Cerritos Auto Square interests. The contribution accounted for approximately 30 percent of his reported campaign receipts at the time and raised questions about the influence of major business interests in local elections.
In December 2021, LCCN questioned Vo’s possible connection to the Torrance Police Department’s racist text-message scandal, which involved officers accused of exchanging discriminatory and offensive messages. Vo, a Torrance police officer, did not respond to the newspaper’s inquiries. LCCN did not establish that Vo participated in the exchanges.
In January 2022, LCCN reported that attorneys representing the City of Cerritos resisted a California Public Records Act request seeking Vo’s official emails and text messages. The city’s attorneys characterized the request as overly burdensome, raising questions about public access to communications involving elected officials.
One month later, in February 2022, LCCN reported that Vo was receiving approximately $780 per month in cash payments in lieu of city-provided healthcare benefits while also receiving salary and benefits through his employment with the Torrance Police Department. Records examined by the newspaper showed that Vo received approximately $191,000 in police salary and benefits in 2020, while his Cerritos healthcare payments amounted to approximately $9,400 annually. The payments were not established to be unlawful.
That investigation also examined Vo’s financial disclosure statements, which identified two Cerritos residential properties, including rental real estate.
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