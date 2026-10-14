Pico Rivera Declares Local Emergency Ahead of Potentially Severe El Niño Storms

October 15, 2026
City activates emergency operations plan, prepares flood-control measures and positions crews ahead of potentially damaging winter storms.
By LCCN Staff Report
PICO RIVERA — The Pico Rivera City Council voted Tuesday, Oct. 13, to declare a local emergency ahead of the 2026–27 El Niño storm season, allowing the city to accelerate flood prevention efforts, mobilize emergency personnel and prepare for potentially severe winter weather.
The declaration follows Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Sept. 21 statewide emergency proclamation related to the developing El Niño weather pattern, according to the city.
According to the city, forecast data indicate a greater than 90 percent probability of an intense storm track capable of producing prolonged atmospheric river events, flash flooding and mudslides across Southern California this winter. The forecast claim has not been independently verified.
Pico Rivera’s location within the low-lying San Gabriel River watershed makes the city particularly vulnerable to flooding, with storm channels, roadways and residential neighborhoods facing increased exposure during heavy rainfall.
“Our job is to be ready before the first storm arrives, not after,” City Manager Steve Carmona said. “This proclamation gives our team the tools to move quickly, whether that’s clearing catch basins, staging sandbags, or putting crews on standby, while we continue working side by side with the County and our regional partners.”
“We are asking every resident to do their part by signing up for emergency alerts and getting their household plan in place,” Carmona said.
The emergency declaration activates Pico Rivera’s Emergency Operations Plan under Chapter 2.52 of the Municipal Code, giving city officials additional authority to expedite preparations and coordinate resources.
Among the immediate priorities are clearing storm drains and catch basins, establishing sandbag distribution locations, and placing Public Works crews and contractors on standby to respond to flooding.
The declaration also allows the city to accelerate emergency purchasing procedures and seek reimbursement for eligible expenses through the California Disaster Assistance Act while coordinating with the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and Los Angeles County.
Forty-six city employees recently completed a three-day Emergency Operations Center training program, including a three-hour simulated emergency exercise designed to test the city’s response capabilities.
Pico Rivera is also purchasing generators and pumps to address potential flooding at street underpasses, while the City Council has funded a project to retrofit catch basins to improve stormwater management.
A Rapid Response Team will be activated ahead of forecast heavy rainfall, with crews monitoring flood-prone streets, major thoroughfares and urban runoff channels.
The city will coordinate emergency operations with the Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management, Sheriff’s Department, Fire Department and neighboring Gateway Cities communities.
City officials said the action will have no additional impact on the General Fund. Anticipated preparation expenses will be covered through money already allocated to the Emergency Preparedness Account in the city’s adopted 2026–27 budget.
Residents are encouraged to register for emergency notifications through Alert Los Angeles County at alert.lacounty.gov, assemble emergency supply kits, monitor weather forecasts and develop household evacuation and communication plans.
City officials also urged residents to check on older adults and neighbors who may need assistance during severe weather.
Information about sandbag distribution sites and storm preparations will be posted at www.pico-rivera.org and through the city’s social media accounts. Residents can contact Pico Rivera City Hall at (562) 942-2000.
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