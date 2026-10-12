Man Stabbed to Death in Pico Rivera; Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives Investigating

October 12, 2026

LCCN Staff Report

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating the fatal stabbing of an adult man late Sunday night, October 11, in Pico Rivera.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the stabbing was reported at approximately 11:43 p.m. in the 6300 block of Rosemead Boulevard.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released the victim’s identity, age or information about the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

The suspect remains unidentified, and investigators have not disclosed a possible motive or whether the victim and suspect knew each other.

The Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau, with Lt. German Ochoa listed as the contact, is handling the investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).