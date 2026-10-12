Cerritos Auto Square to Host First Annual Trunk or Treat Halloween Celebration Oct. 25

Free community event will feature 14 decorated vehicles, Halloween candy, games, raffle prizes and refreshments for families.

October 12, 2026

By Brian Hews

CERRITOS — Families looking for a fun and free way to celebrate Halloween are invited to the first annual Trunk or Treat at the Cerritos Auto Square on Sunday, Oct. 25, from noon to 5 p.m.

The community celebration will take place at McKenna Volkswagen Cerritos, located at 18303 Studebaker Road, and will feature 14 decorated vehicle trunks filled with Halloween treats, along with games, refreshments and raffle prizes.

Organizers are inviting children and families to dress in their favorite Halloween costumes and enjoy an afternoon of activities in a festive, family-friendly atmosphere.

In addition to the decorated trunks, attendees can enjoy complimentary popcorn, coffee and hot chocolate throughout the afternoon.

Families can also participate in carnival-style games and activities, including cornhole, ring toss, life-size Connect 4 and other attractions. Raffle prizes will be awarded during the event.

The celebration is designed to bring local families together while providing children with a fun and welcoming environment to enjoy Halloween festivities.

Costumes are encouraged, and organizers emphasize that the event is open to everyone, with no admission charge.

The inaugural Trunk or Treat is part of the Cerritos Auto Square’s effort to provide community activities and family entertainment beyond its automotive dealerships.

The event will be held Sunday, Oct. 25, from noon to 5 p.m. at McKenna Volkswagen Cerritos, 18303 Studebaker Road, Cerritos.

Admission, candy, games and refreshments are free.

For additional information, contact Andrew at [email protected].

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