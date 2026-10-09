Dr. Mary Sieu, ABC Unified Superintendent, Dies; Community Leaders Remember Her Legacy

October 9, 2026

CERRITOS — Dr. Mary Sieu, the former ABC Unified School District superintendent who devoted more than three decades to public education and became one of California’s most recognized educational leaders, has died, prompting an outpouring of tributes from elected officials, educators, teachers and community leaders.

From the halls of Congress to the classrooms of ABC Unified, those who knew Sieu remembered an energetic, compassionate leader whose commitment to students was matched by her dedication to teachers, families and the communities she served.

Sieu joined ABC Unified in 1989 and rose through the district’s administrative ranks before becoming superintendent in 2012. Her appointment made history as the first woman and first Asian American to lead the district.

She served as superintendent for a decade before retiring in August 2022, concluding a career marked by academic accomplishments, school improvements and statewide and national recognition.

Yet the tributes following her death reveal that her influence extended beyond awards and professional achievements. Colleagues remembered a superintendent who attended school events, visited campuses and developed personal relationships with students, parents and employees throughout the district.

A Champion for Students

Congresswoman Linda Sánchez remembered Sieu’s enthusiasm and the energy she brought to her work.

“Dr. Sieu was one of the most upbeat people I ever had the pleasure of working with, and she poured that energy into making sure every kid had what they needed to succeed. Our community has lost a true champion for our students, and she will be deeply missed,” Sánchez told Los Cerritos Community News.

Los Angeles County Fourth District Supervisor Janice Hahn, who worked with Sieu on several occasions, recalled a leader whose dedication to education was evident in her relationships with schools and families.

“I’m sorry to hear about Dr. Mary Sieu’s passing. Mary dedicated decades of her life to ABC Unified and its students, teachers, and families. She broke barriers as the first woman to lead ABC Unified and was a tireless advocate for public education. I got to work with her several times over the years and I know she truly cared about her schools and making sure every student had the chance to succeed. My heart goes out to her family, friends, and everyone at ABC Unified who had the privilege of working with her. She will be deeply missed,” Hahn said.

From Humble Beginnings to Educational Leadership

Sieu’s commitment to educational opportunity was rooted in her own experiences.

She frequently emphasized a philosophy that became central to her leadership: “Our demographics do not determine our destiny.”

Beginning her ABC Unified career as a program coordinator, Sieu advanced through several administrative positions, eventually becoming deputy superintendent before her appointment as superintendent. During her tenure, ABC Unified earned numerous academic distinctions, including California Gold Ribbon and Distinguished School recognitions.

Sieu herself received some of education’s highest honors. She was named California Superintendent of the Year in 2017 by the Association of California School Administrators and became one of four finalists for the 2018 National Superintendent of the Year award. Education Dive also named her its 2018 Superintendent of the Year.

Those honors reflected years of work to improve academic achievement, expand educational opportunities and build a district culture centered on student success.

But for those who worked alongside her, the awards told only part of the story.

Measure BB and Improvements Across the District

ABC Unified School District Board Member Jeanie McHatton, who represents Trustee Area 5, pointed to Sieu’s leadership in securing voter approval of Measure BB, the district’s school facilities bond, as one of her most visible accomplishments.

“I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Dr. Sieu. She left a legacy in ABCUSD of ensuring that all students receive a world-class education. The results of her efforts to pass Measure BB can now be seen throughout the district in upgrades to all schools. Under her leadership, the district received many local, state and national awards. I marveled at how many school events Dr. Sieu attended. I would see her throughout the district making an impact on all schools and the relationships with staff, parents and students. She truly left an exceptional mark on the district in her ten years as superintendent,” McHatton told Los Cerritos Community News.

Measure BB provided funding for improvements to school facilities throughout ABC Unified, leaving a visible reminder of the district’s investment in its students.

McHatton’s recollections also highlighted a characteristic frequently associated with Sieu: her presence at school events and her willingness to engage directly with the people she served.

ABC Unified Board Member Olga Rios, who represents Trustee Area 6, remembered the former superintendent’s dedication and the privilege of serving alongside her.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of our former superintendent, an extraordinary leader and well-deserved state and national Superintendent of the Year honoree. It was a privilege to serve alongside her and witness her unwavering dedication to our students, staff, and community. Her legacy will live on in the many lives she touched. My heartfelt condolences go out to her family and loved ones,” Rios said.

Leadership Built on Relationships

For Sieu, educational leadership involved more than managing a school district. Her work required collaboration among teachers, administrators, parents, community organizations and local governments.

Artesia Mayor Rene Trevino described her as a principled leader who consistently placed the needs of students and educators first.

“The City of Artesia is deeply saddened today by the loss of Dr. Mary Sieu. She was a strong leader with high morals and values. She led the ABC Unified School District with integrity, always putting students, staff and teachers first. The City of Artesia offers its deepest condolences to her family at this troubling time,” Trevino told Los Cerritos Community News.

Her administration emphasized academic achievement, parent involvement, educational equity and opportunities for students from diverse backgrounds.

Sieu also guided ABC Unified through one of the most difficult periods in modern public education: the COVID-19 pandemic. As schools closed and instruction moved online, the district confronted challenges involving remote learning, student safety, technology access and the eventual return to classrooms.

Her leadership during that period required balancing the educational needs of students with the concerns of families, teachers and school employees.

Cerritos Mayor Lynda Johnson, who served on the ABC Unified Board of Education during Sieu’s tenure, remembered a superintendent who approached those responsibilities with compassion and dedication.

“I had the privilege of serving on the ABC Unified School District Board of Education during Dr. Mary Sieu’s tenure as superintendent. She was a dedicated and caring leader who was deeply committed to our students, educators and the ABC community. I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to work alongside her, and my heartfelt condolences go to her family and all who knew and loved her,” Johnson told Los Cerritos Community News.

Teachers Remember a Leader Who Never Forgot the Classroom

ABC Federation of Teachers President Ray Gaer offered a tribute on behalf of the union, remembering Sieu as an educator whose leadership was rooted in her understanding of teachers, students and the classroom.

“The ABC Federation of Teachers offers its condolences to the family of Dr. Mary Sieu and acknowledges the enormous loss of an institutional and community leader for ABC and the surrounding cities. Dr. Sieu was an academic visionary and tireless advocate for the students, parents, and employees of the ABC Unified School District. She was first and foremost a teacher at heart and was a thoughtful listener as she guided ABC through times of tremendous change, including curricular changes, changing measures, and her successful navigation of ABC during the 2020 pandemic.

“Her drive for a culture of academic achievement and a progressive leadership style gave ABC a foundation for success for all stakeholders. We will miss her guiding hand, but we will always remember her kind words. She didn’t believe in saying goodbye, so until we meet again, Dr. Sieu, we will carry on in your spirit of adventure and good living,” Gaer told Los Cerritos Community News.

A District Remembers

ABC Unified School District Board Clerk Letty Mendoza, speaking on behalf of the Board of Education, expressed condolences and reflected on the lasting influence of Sieu’s leadership.

“On behalf of the ABC Unified School District Board of Education, I extend my deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of former ABC USD Superintendent Dr. Mary Sieu. Throughout her remarkable career, Dr. Sieu was a tireless advocate for students, educators, and our community, leaving a legacy of excellence, compassion, and unwavering dedication to public education. Her vision and leadership continue to shape the opportunities our students enjoy today. We honor her memory and are forever grateful for her service,” Mendoza told Los Cerritos Community News.

Together, the tributes from Congresswoman Sánchez, Supervisor Hahn, city officials, current and former school board members and the teachers’ union reflect the breadth of Sieu’s influence across the communities served by ABC Unified.

They also reveal a common theme: a leader remembered not simply for managing schools, but for making the people inside those schools feel important.

Throughout her career, Sieu championed the idea that public education could change the trajectory of a child’s life, regardless of family income, language barriers or personal circumstances.

Her own journey from a young student learning English to the superintendent of an award-winning school district embodied that conviction.

A Legacy That Will Continue

Sieu’s retirement in 2022 concluded a decade as superintendent and more than 30 years of service to ABC Unified, but the impact of her leadership remains visible.

It can be seen in school facilities improved through Measure BB, in the academic accomplishments of district schools and in the educational opportunities available to generations of students.

It is also reflected in the personal recollections of colleagues who remember her attending campus celebrations, encouraging teachers and connecting with families.

The officials and educators who paid tribute to her represented different levels of government and different periods of her career, yet their memories shared a consistent message: Sieu cared deeply about the students and communities she served.

For the ABC Unified community, her passing marks the loss of an educator whose professional life was devoted to opening doors for others.

And perhaps her most enduring legacy remains the belief that guided her work for decades: a child’s circumstances should never determine that child’s future.

As Gaer observed in his tribute, Sieu did not believe in saying goodbye.

For the thousands of students, teachers, families and colleagues whose lives she touched, her legacy will continue long after her final day in the superintendent’s office.

Statement from ABCUSD after print publication

ABC Unified Remembers Former Superintendent Dr. Mary Sieu

The ABC Unified School District is remembering former Superintendent Dr. Mary Sieu, a longtime educator who spent more than 30 years of her career serving the District’s students, families, and employees.

Dr. Sieu served ABC Unified in several leadership positions, including Assistant Superintendent of Academic Services and Deputy Superintendent, before being named Superintendent in 2012. During her time with the District, she focused on improving educational opportunities for students, strengthening family engagement, and building collaborative relationships with employees and the community.

“Dr. Sieu was a fierce advocate for public education who believed deeply that every student deserved the opportunity and support to succeed,” said current ABC Unified Superintendent Dr. Gina Zietlow, who worked closely with Dr. Sieu. “She understood that serving students well required people to work together. Collaboration was not simply something she talked about. It was central to how she led.”

Dr. Sieu was particularly proud of ABC Unified’s work in collaborative labor management relations, an approach that brought District leaders and employee organizations together to address challenges and improve schools. She frequently traveled across the country to speak with other educators about the District’s efforts in this area, as well as its work in family engagement and leadership development.

She also made a point of being involved in the District’s schools and was proud to be a member of every Parent Teacher Association (PTA) in ABC Unified.

Dr. Sieu began her career as an elementary school teacher with Chicago Public Schools before moving to California, where she taught in the Chino Unified School District. Her career also took her overseas, where she spent several years teaching world languages in the People’s Republic of China.

She later served as an adjunct professor at the University of Southern California’s Rossier School of Education and earned her Ph.D. from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Her work earned recognition from education organizations at both the state and national levels. In 2011, the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) presented her with its Valuing Diversity Award, and she was named Region 14 Administrator of the Year. In 2017, ACSA named her Superintendent of the Year, an honor that meant a great deal to her. She was also a finalist for the 2018 National Superintendent of the Year award from the American Association of School Administrators (AASA).

While Dr. Sieu received many professional honors, those who worked with her also remember her sense of humor, willingness to listen, and pride in the District.

Many of the programs Dr. Sieu helped develop and support remain in place today and continue to benefit ABC Unified students. Her work to bring people together and encourage collaboration also remains an important part of the District’s approach to serving its schools.

“ABC Unified is a better place because Dr. Sieu was part of it,” said Dr. Zietlow. “We are grateful for her years of service, her leadership, and her unwavering commitment to students. Her impact on our District will be remembered for years to come.”

Dr. Sieu is remembered for her years of service to ABC Unified, her dedication to public education, and the many students, families, and colleagues whose lives she touched.

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