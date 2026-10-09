72 Year-Old Fresno Homeowner Shoots Off-Duty ICE Agent After Alleged Assault

October 9, 2026

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By LCCN Staff Report

FRESNO, Calif. — A 72-year-old homeowner shot an off-duty federal immigration officer during an early-morning confrontation after the officer allegedly attacked the man and his daughter, according to Fresno police.

Authorities identified the officer as 32-year-old David Gonzalez, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent from Texas. Police said the incident began around 3:19 a.m. when a woman discovered a man apparently intoxicated and sleeping on the lawn outside her home.

The woman’s father went outside and attempted to persuade the man to leave, police said. Instead, investigators allege Gonzalez attacked the elderly homeowner and knocked him to the ground.

When the homeowner’s daughter attempted to intervene, Gonzalez allegedly assaulted her as well, according to police.

During the confrontation, the homeowner drew a legally possessed firearm and shot Gonzalez once in the abdomen, authorities said.

The woman’s boyfriend, an off-duty police officer, reportedly restrained Gonzalez until responding officers arrived.

Gonzalez was transported to a hospital in serious condition. Police said he faces felony assault allegations in connection with the confrontation.

Authorities have not announced charges against the homeowner. The absence of charges at this stage does not constitute a final legal determination that the shooting was justified.

Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias reportedly alleged that Gonzalez displayed a firearm during the incident. Police have not publicly confirmed that account, and investigators are still working to determine why the off-duty agent was at the residence.

The case remains under investigation.