Obituary: Robert Alaniz – August 13, 1952 – September 27, 2026

OBITUARY

Robert Alaniz, a respected public affairs strategist, devoted husband, proud father, loving grandfather, mentor, friend, and Texan through and through, passed away on September 27, 2026, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was 74.

Robert was born on August 13, 1952, in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Johnny S. Alaniz and Natividad S. Alaniz, both dedicated public servants whose example inspired him to spend his life helping others. He graduated from Roy Miller High School in Corpus Christi, earned an Associate of Arts from Del Mar College, and received a Bachelor of Arts from Texas A&M University. He later became a Certified Crisis Practitioner through Hill & Knowlton College.

Robert began his career in Texas, where he served as press secretary to the Governor of Texas. He went on to become national practice director for media training and crisis communications at Hill & Knowlton, one of the world’s largest public relations firms, advising national and international clients as well as foreign governments. There, he helped lead the award-winning media campaign to keep the Houston Astros in Houston.

After moving to California, Robert built a distinguished career in Los Angeles public affairs. He directed the campaign that elected Gloria Molina to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and later served as her communications director. He served as regional vice president for media relations at Anthem and vice president of communications and public affairs at The California Endowment, and his career also included Miller Brewing Company, KCBS News, and Rogers & Associates. He later founded his own firm, Milagro Media Strategies. Over the years, he trained hundreds of corporate executives and elected officials to face tough reporters and difficult crises, and he served as NALEO’s national media trainer.

Robert was a founding member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and was inducted into its Hall of Fame. He served as president of the California Association of Latinos in Broadcasting and gave his time to many organizations, including the Hispanic Scholarship Fund, the Latino Food Industry Association, the Los Angeles Latino Chamber of Commerce, the Central City Association, the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation, the Bilingual Foundation for the Arts, the United Way of Los Angeles County, and the editorial board of the Latino Journal. He also taught at the NALEO Institute and the William C. Velásquez Institute. His work earned honors from PRSA-LA, IABC, Inside PR Magazine, and the Los Angeles Press Club, along with recognition for Outstanding Professional Achievement from both the City and County of Los Angeles. Above all, he was a mentor to many young professionals just starting their careers.

Outside of work, Robert was a third-degree black belt in Kenpo Karate. For more than ten years, he taught and mentored students at local recreation centers in Corpus Christi and at Del Mar College. Among them was Lloyd Lister, whom he coached to become the world’s number-one ranked martial artist an incredible 14 times.

Music was a lifelong passion. Robert played guitar from a young age and, in his younger years, performed with a house band called The Unknowns. He loved all things Texas: country music, barbecue, Whataburger, his beloved Big Red, and a good pair of cowboy boots. He wore those boots proudly and brought a little bit of Texas with him wherever he went.

Robert was a devoted animal advocate who often raised funds for and donated to local animal shelters, most recently Fix’N Fidos.

Nothing meant more to Robert than his family. He was a devoted husband to Rosy for 21 years, and together they built a beautiful life full of adventure, with treasured trips to Monterey, Santa Fe, and Japan. Although his grandsons grew up around the world, in Japan, Ghana, and Italy, he cherished every moment of being their grandfather and followed their lives with great pride. He was especially proud of Tristen, a senior at Yale University who will soon be commissioned as a Marine Corps officer, and Travis “Tex” Lee, a talented musician and high school sophomore. He was blessed to spend time with his one-year-old grandson, Zechariah.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny S. Alaniz and Natividad S. Alaniz. Robert is survived by his wife, Rosy, daughter Vanessa Alaniz-Lee, son-in-law LtCol (Ret) Joseph S. Lee, of Virginia, sons Jericho Montes De Oca, and Jordan Montes de Oca and his wife Stephanie. Grandsons Tristen, Travis, and Zechariah, his sister, Laura Chaffin and her husband John Chaffin of Texas, and three nieces and nephews, and many friends, colleagues, and former students.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related