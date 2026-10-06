Artesia Job Fair to Connect Workers With Healthcare, Retail and Hospitality Employers

ARTESIA — Job seekers looking for opportunities in healthcare, retail and hospitality can meet with employers later this month when a community job fair comes to Artesia.The job fair will be held Friday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Albert O. Little Community Center in Artesia Park, 18750 Clarkdale Ave.

The event is being promoted in conjunction with the SELACO Workforce Development Board and will provide job seekers an opportunity to meet directly with employers hiring in several industries.

Job Seekers Encouraged to Come Prepared

Organizers are encouraging attendees to bring extra copies of their résumés, dress professionally and be prepared to introduce themselves to prospective employers.

Job seekers can register in advance for VIP access using the QR code provided on the event flyer.

Veterans will receive priority of service.

The job fair will focus primarily on employment opportunities in healthcare, retail and hospitality.

The SELACO Workforce Development Board can be reached at (562) 402-9336 for additional information.