Mosquito Treatments Scheduled in Anaheim and Orange

October 6, 2026

Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control will conduct overnight mosquito treatments in parts of Anaheim and Orange this week in response to an increase in mosquito abundance and the risk of mosquito-borne disease.

The truck-mounted treatments are scheduled for Wednesday through Friday, Oct. 7, 8 and 9, from midnight to 5:30 a.m.

Crews will use DeltaGard during the treatments. The district said additional treatment dates and times could be added if mosquito numbers remain high or disease is detected, and treatments could continue through the biting season.

According to the district, at the application rate the product will not harm people or pets, even if they are outside during treatment. The district also said the treatment will not harm fruit trees, vegetable gardens or fishponds, and residents do not need to turn off air-conditioning systems.

Applications are scheduled for hours when bees are not active.

Residents can check whether their address is within a treatment area using the interactive map on the Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District website.

For information, residents may contact the Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District at 714-971-2421 or 949-654-2421.