ABC Unified Moves Toward Sale of 5-Acre Alondra Boulevard Property

District estimates sale could generate up to $9 million; net proceeds would be split with Norwalk-La Mirada Unified.

By Brian Hews

ABC Unified School District officials are moving forward with the potential sale of approximately five acres of district-owned property on Alondra Boulevard in Norwalk, reviving a disposal process that dates back more than two decades.

The ABC Board of Education is scheduled to meet Tuesday night to consider Resolution 26-13, which would reaffirm the property as surplus and authorize district officials to proceed with the sale.

The approximately 5.09-acre property, APN 7014-001-900, is located on Alondra Boulevard between Pioneer Boulevard and Maidstone Avenue in Norwalk.

District documents estimate the sale could generate up to $9 million in one-time revenue. Under a separate agreement between ABC Unified and Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District, net proceeds from the sale, after costs, would be divided equally between the two districts.

Property Declared Surplus More Than 20 Years Ago

The potential sale has a long history.

ABC’s Board of Education formed a surplus property advisory committee in July 2003. In January 2004, the committee recommended that the Alondra Boulevard property be declared surplus and sold.

The Board subsequently declared the property surplus in May 2004 and authorized district officials to pursue its sale, but the property was never sold.

Instead, ABC Unified agreed with Norwalk-La Mirada Unified in 2008, allowing that district to use the property for educational programs.

That arrangement recently changed.

On Sept. 14, 2026, the Norwalk-La Mirada Unified Board adopted a resolution determining that it no longer needed the property for educational purposes, clearing the way for ABC to resume the sale process.

ABC Committee Unanimously Backs Sale

ABC Unified’s 7-11 Surplus Property Advisory Committee reconsidered the property Sept. 23 and unanimously endorsed its recommendation that the parcel be declared surplus and sold.

Resolution 26-13 would formally reaffirm that determination and authorize district administrators to proceed under California’s surplus school property laws.

The property must first be offered to certain public agencies and other eligible entities before ABC can put it on the open market.

If none of those entities purchase the property during the required statutory period, ABC intends to conduct a public sale.

District documents state ABC will seek the property’s “highest and best use value.”

The minimum acceptable bid would be the greater of the property’s current appraised fair market value or a minimum amount established by the district.

The eventual sale process would include sealed written bids followed by an opportunity for oral bidding. An oral bid would have to exceed the highest written proposal by at least 5 percent.

ABC’s Board would retain final authority to accept or reject the winning bid.

Negotiations Also Listed in Closed Session

The Alondra Boulevard property also appears on Tuesday’s closed-session agenda under real property negotiations.

The public agenda identifies the property by its assessor parcel number and lists the district’s negotiator, but does not publicly identify a buyer, proposed development or sale price.

That leaves several significant questions unanswered, including the property’s current appraised value, whether any party has already expressed interest in purchasing it, and what ultimately could be developed on the site.

The Board’s open session begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday at ABC Unified’s district offices in Cerritos.