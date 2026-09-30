Artesia Cemetery Welcomes Community During Annual Open House

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COMMUNITY OPEN HOUSE—Pictured from left are Miss Artesia; Trustee Suzanne Romero; Trustee Mike Wada; Board Chair Mike Laughlin; Trustee Arturo Sanchez Jr.; ABC Unified School District Board Clerk Letty Mendoza; and Artesia Cemetery District General Manager Tony Mendoza.

September 30, 2026

LCCN Staff Report

The Artesia Cemetery District welcomed residents to its annual Open House on Saturday, Sept. 26, giving visitors an opportunity to tour the cemetery grounds and learn about the services and memorial options available to local families.

Many residents stopped by during the two-hour event to get information about the cemetery’s services, with many visiting the cemetery for the first time.

Representatives from local mortuaries also participated and were available to answer questions. Guests enjoyed complimentary food and refreshments along with free raffle prizes.

Visitors learned about several of the cemetery’s features, including its ossuary, Monolith Rock, niche wall and Rose Garden.

The Artesia Cemetery, located at 11142 Artesia Blvd. in Cerritos, has served the surrounding community for generations. The annual Open House gives residents an informal opportunity to explore the grounds, meet cemetery representatives and learn about available services.