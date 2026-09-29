Sen. Bob Archuleta Bill Among Five Signed by Newsom Expanding Benefits for California Veterans

September 29, 2026

LCCN Staff Report

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed five bills Monday aimed at expanding benefits and services for California veterans, active-duty servicemembers and their families, including a measure authored by Pico Rivera state Sen. Bob Archuleta that expands a property-tax exemption for disabled veterans.

Senate Bill 296, authored by Archuleta, expands California’s disabled veteran homeowners property-tax exemption. The legislation is intended to reduce housing costs and help disabled veterans remain in their homes.

“California has made history in support of our disabled veterans,” Archuleta said following the signing. He said the legislation would provide additional stability for disabled veterans and help make California a more attractive place for veterans to live after their service.

Archuleta, a former paratrooper who represents Pico Rivera and serves as chairman of the Senate Committee on Military and Veterans Affairs, has made veterans’ issues a major focus of his legislative work.

The package also includes Assembly Bill 2219, which seeks to improve coordination between the California Department of Veterans Affairs and county veterans service officers so veterans can more easily obtain state and federal benefits.

AB 2054 expands access to California’s Paid Family Leave program by clarifying that “covered active duty” can include stateside missions, extended training and activation of National Guard and Reserve members.

Two additional measures address higher education.

AB 2203 grants priority registration at California Community Colleges, California State University and the University of California to qualifying students using the CalVet College Fee Waiver or federal GI Bill benefits.

AB 1346 extends eligibility for in-state tuition to certain military dependents returning to a California public college or university to complete their degrees, even when the servicemember has since been transferred outside California or retired from active duty.

“Veterans served us honorably; now it’s our honor to serve them,” Newsom said in announcing the legislation.

The governor’s office said California has invested more than $10.5 billion in veterans-related programs across state government since 2019, including housing, mental-health programs, county veterans service offices, homeownership assistance and construction of the Southern California Veterans Cemetery in Orange County.

The five bills signed Sept. 28 are SB 296 by Archuleta; AB 2219 by Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo; AB 2054 by Assemblymember Mike Gipson; AB 2203 by Assemblymember David Tangipa; and AB 1346 by Assemblymember Carl DeMaio.