Mezzetta Recalls Peperoncini After Possible Pest Found in Jar

September 28, 2026

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LCCN Staff Report

G. L. Mezzetta Inc. is voluntarily recalling a specific lot of its Golden Greek Peperoncini Medium Heat after a social media video showed what appeared to be a pest contaminant inside a jar.

The recall involves only 32-ounce jars of Mezzetta Golden Greek Peperoncini Medium Heat with SKU 10106328 and lot number 720106, according to an announcement posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The company said it became aware of a video circulating on social media showing a potential pest contaminant in a jar and contacted the consumer. Mezzetta has requested the product so it can examine it and is reviewing production, sanitation and food-safety records as part of its investigation.

No illnesses or injuries associated with the recalled product have been reported, the company said.

Mezzetta said it used production and distribution records to identify customers that received jars from the affected lot and is working with those customers to isolate and remove the product from sale.

Consumers should check the lot number on any 32-ounce jars of Mezzetta Golden Greek Peperoncini Medium Heat in their homes. Anyone with a jar bearing lot number 720106 should not eat the peppers and should contact Mezzetta at [email protected] for assistance.

Based on information available as of Sept. 28, no other Mezzetta products or production lots are included in the recall.

The company said it is coordinating with regulatory authorities and will update the recall if its investigation changes the scope of affected products or the guidance provided to consumers.