“Into the Woods” at South Coast Repertory is a Giant Hit

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The cast of South Coast Repertory’s “Into the Woods,” the Stephen Sondheim musical now playing through Oct. 18. The production blends familiar fairy-tale characters with comedy, fantasy and a darker look at what happens after “happily ever after.” Photo courtesy of South Coast Repertory.

September 28, 2026

By Stephen Gehrig

Erupting into a standing ovation after the final scene, South Coast Repertory’s production of “Into the Woods” proved a rousing success. Running through Oct. 18, the cheeky, comedic musical brings both depth and courage to the stage while putting a fresh spin on familiar storybook characters.

The performances of Michael Deni as Cinderella’s Prince, Mia Pinero as Cinderella and Chamblee Ferguson as the Narrator stand out throughout the show. Each leans into the comedy while maintaining the larger-than-life qualities of the fairy-tale characters they portray.

Through the Prince’s exaggerated movements and snarky responses, Deni lightens the mood when it is needed most. In contrast to his role as the Prince, Deni also takes on the role of the Wolf, crafting a sly and effortlessly cool character.

“Agony,” performed by Deni and Cooper Lee Bennett as Rapunzel’s Prince, is one of the show’s highlights. Captivatingly, longingly, desperately and confidently, the two princes yearn for their princesses. Deni and Bennett feed off each other’s exaggerations and over-the-top attitudes in ways that only true fairy-tale princes could.

Pinero, meanwhile, is a witty, charming and bold Cinderella. Making her South Coast Repertory debut, Pinero arrives with an impressive résumé that includes Broadway appearances in “Sweeney Todd” and “West Side Story.”

Her portrayal of Cinderella is especially strong during “On the Steps of the Palace.” Pinero fully captures the essence of royalty with a sweet yet powerful voice and an ability to command the stage.

Ferguson’s Narrator inserts himself into the story in quirky and entertaining ways. From interrupting the action to engaging directly with the plot, Ferguson brings welcome levity even during the show’s darker moments.

Harley Truong, who plays Little Red Riding Hood and Lucinda, and Christian Tyler Dorey, who plays Jack, also deliver strong back-and-forth moments on stage.

That chemistry is particularly effective during the second act’s “Your Fault.” Although the number also includes the Baker, played by Dylan Saunders; the Witch, played by Valerie Perri; and Cinderella, Truong and Dorey stand out by fully embracing the childlike attitudes of their characters.

Beyond the performances, the set design of “Into the Woods” is visually intriguing. Scrap-fabric trees drape down from the ceiling, a wooden two-dimensional cow adds to the production’s storybook quality, and an obscenely large carousel horse serves as the Prince’s steed. Together, the scenery and props transport the audience into a distant fantasy land.

Costuming contributes greatly to that immersion. An onstage ballgown quick change for Cinderella and a complete wardrobe transformation for the Witch are among the production’s visual highlights.

Developing a show as whimsical and gothic as “Into the Woods” requires more than a strong script. The costumes, scenery and performances must work together to create a world that feels both timeless and familiar, and South Coast Repertory accomplishes that beautifully.

South Coast Repertory’s “Into the Woods” is a must-see this season. The fun, eye-catching production runs through Oct. 18, with tickets ranging from $25 to $111.