Masked Suspects Sought After Shooting, Fire at Bellflower Smoke Shop

September 27, 2026

LCCN Staff Report

Authorities are searching for two masked suspects accused of opening fire inside a Bellflower smoke shop early Sunday morning before throwing a Molotov cocktail into the business and setting it ablaze.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded shortly before 4:30 a.m. Sept. 27 to The Spot Smok Shop at 9135 Somerset Blvd. after receiving reports of shots fired.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, two suspects wearing masks and dark clothing entered the business and opened fire at an employee.

Initial reports about whether the employee had been wounded were conflicting. NBC Los Angeles reported that the employee was protected by bulletproof glass and was not struck by the gunfire, while other early reports indicated a shooting victim had been found at the scene. Authorities had not immediately clarified the discrepancy.

Investigators said the suspects then threw a Molotov cocktail inside the smoke shop, igniting a fire that spread through the business.

Los Angeles County firefighters responded and extinguished the blaze.

The two suspects fled following the attack. Early reports indicated they may have escaped in a vehicle, although authorities had not released a detailed description of the vehicle or suspects.

The motive for the shooting and arson was not immediately known.

The incident remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.