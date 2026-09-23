Los Cerritos Center Food Court Restaurant Closed for Sewage, Vermin Violations

September 23, 2026

Ruby Thai Kitchen received a 72/C during a Sept. 10 inspection; closure comes amid dozens of restaurant shutdowns across Los Angeles and Orange counties.



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A restaurant inside the Los Cerritos Center food court was shut down for four days after Los Angeles County health inspectors found major violations involving sewage and vermin during a routine inspection.



Ruby Thai Kitchen, at 139 Los Cerritos Mall, was closed Sept. 10 after receiving a score of 72 and a C grade. The inspection found eight violations, including two classified as major violations involving sewage and wastewater disposal and the presence of insects, rodents, birds or animals.



Each of the two major violations carried an 11-point deduction. Inspectors also cited the restaurant for improper hot and cold holding temperatures and violations involving cleanliness, equipment and utensils, wiping cloths, and floors, walls and ceilings.



The restaurant was cleared to reopen Sept. 14.



Los Angeles County’s online inspection information does not identify the type of vermin involved or provide details about the sewage or wastewater problem. The records also do not indicate that other restaurants in the Los Cerritos Center food court were affected.



The closure was among numerous restaurant shutdowns recorded across Los Angeles and Orange counties during September, with rodents, cockroaches, sewage problems and inadequate sanitation among the most common reasons.

Los Angeles County

Cerritos

Ruby Thai Kitchen, 139 Los Cerritos Mall #FC-25, was closed Sept. 10 for sewage discharge and vermin infestation and reopened Sept. 14. County inspection records show the restaurant received a 72/C.

Paramount

Waba Grill, 15754 Paramount Blvd. #B, was closed Sept. 17 for vermin infestation and reopened Sept. 18.

Abe’s Donuts, 7528 Rosecrans Ave. Suite A, was closed Sept. 9 after inspectors cited vermin infestation, sewage discharge and an inspection score below 70. It reopened Sept. 11.

It’s Boba Time, 16280 Paramount Blvd. Unit C, was closed Sept. 8 for vermin infestation and reopened Sept. 12.

El Tapatio Restaurant & Grill, 7528 Rosecrans Ave. Suite B, was closed Sept. 3 for vermin infestation and reopened Sept. 9.

Norwalk

88 King Chinese Food & Donut, 16441 Pioneer Blvd. #A, was closed Sept. 2 for vermin infestation and reopened Sept. 8.

Bellflower

Pita & Basil, 14303 Bellflower Blvd., was closed Sept. 2 because of a sewage discharge and reopened the following day.

Montebello

Subway #45792, 2246 W. Beverly Blvd., was closed Sept. 4 for vermin infestation and reopened Sept. 8.

South Gate

La Chiva Loca Express Downey Inc., 4322 Firestone Blvd., was closed Sept. 15 for vermin infestation. The county data reviewed by LCCN did not list a reopening date.

South Gate Ocean Park Aerie, 8100 Otis St., was closed Sept. 15 for vermin infestation and reopened Sept. 18.

Restaurante Managua, 2709 Santa Ana St., was closed Sept. 8 for vermin infestation. No reopening date was listed in the county data reviewed by LCCN.

Orange County

Orange County health officials also ordered numerous food facilities closed during September. Unlike the Los Angeles County records, Orange County frequently specifies whether the infestation involved rodents or cockroaches.

Anaheim

Easy Young, 2406 E. Katella Ave., was closed Sept. 21 for a rodent infestation and reopened Sept. 22.

Afghan Shams Restaurant, 511 S. Brookhurst St., was closed Sept. 10 for a rodent infestation and reopened Sept. 11.

Taqueria Maganda, 9035 Cerritos Ave., was closed Sept. 9 for a cockroach infestation and reopened Sept. 10.

Buena Park

5th Ave Bagelry, 6522 Stanton Ave. Suite B, was closed Sept. 22 for a cockroach infestation. No reopening date was listed in the data reviewed by LCCN.

Pelicana Chicken, 6930 Beach Blvd. Unit L130, was closed in mid-September for a cockroach infestation and reopened Sept. 17.

Super 1 Mart’s Fullerton deli, 5301 Beach Blvd., was closed Sept. 15 for a cockroach infestation and reopened Sept. 17.

Roll and Teriyaki, 6084 Orangethorpe Ave., was closed Sept. 8 for a cockroach infestation and reopened Sept. 9.

Pho QT, 7941 Beach Blvd. Suite E, was closed Sept. 1 for a rodent infestation and reopened the same day.

Costa Mesa

Bonchon, 1534 Adams Ave. Suite B, was closed Sept. 18. The data provided did not specify a closure reason. It reopened Sept. 22.

Mesa Verde Country Club’s snack bar, 3000 Club House Road, was closed Sept. 15 because of a sewage overflow and reopened the same day.

Fountain Valley

Waba Grill, 11045 Warner Ave., was closed Sept. 22 for a rodent infestation and reopened the same day.

Fullerton

Les Amis Restaurant, operating as Pastaphony at 128 W. Wilshire Ave. Suite C, was closed Sept. 16 for insufficient hot water and reopened Sept. 17.

Lion and Lamb Coffee Roasters’ kitchen, 2801 Brea Blvd., was closed Sept. 16 for a rodent infestation and reopened the same day.

Wok & Roll, 4030 N. Harbor Blvd., was closed Sept. 8 for a rodent infestation and reopened Sept. 9.

Garden Grove

Star BBQ, 8295 Garden Grove Blvd., was closed Sept. 21 for a cockroach infestation. No reopening date was listed.

The Moo Pho-Seafood-Gelato, 8871 Garden Grove Blvd., was closed Sept. 21 for a cockroach infestation and reopened Sept. 22.

Saigon 9 Restaurant, 12801 Harbor Blvd. Suite H4, was closed in mid-September for a cockroach infestation and reopened Sept. 21.

Cali Food Market, 10551 Bolsa Ave., was closed Sept. 10 for a cockroach infestation and reopened Sept. 17.

AR Supermarket’s grocery department, 9580 Garden Grove Blvd., was closed Sept. 9 for a rodent infestation and reopened Sept. 11.

Crumbl Garden Grove Promenade, 9877 Chapman Ave., was closed Sept. 8 for insufficient hot water and reopened Sept. 10.

Huntington Beach

Woody’s Diner, 10136 Adams Ave., was closed Sept. 17. The supplied data did not specify a reason, and it reopened the same day.

San Sivar Restaurant, 8863 Adams Ave., was closed Sept. 10. The supplied data did not specify a reason. It reopened Sept. 14.

Carlitos Diner, 7451 Warner Ave. Suite G, was closed Sept. 1 for a cockroach infestation and reopened Sept. 2.

Irvine

BCD Tofu House, 2700 Alton Pkwy. Suite 135, was closed Sept. 16 for a cockroach infestation and reopened Sept. 17.

Guckenheimer at Alcon ITC, 15800 Alton Pkwy., was closed Sept. 16 for a cockroach infestation and reopened Sept. 17.

D Pot, 4636 Barranca Pkwy., was closed Sept. 15 for a cockroach infestation and reopened Sept. 16.

Tacos & Co., 18092 Culver Drive, was closed Sept. 10 for a cockroach infestation and reopened Sept. 11.

Oki Niku Wagyu, 17881 Sky Park Circle Suite A, was closed Sept. 9 for a cockroach infestation and reopened Sept. 11.

Lake Forest

La Cosina de Marielita, 24324 Muirlands Blvd., was closed Sept. 15 because it had no water supply and reopened Sept. 17.

Kebab Planet, 22641 Lake Forest Drive Suite B4, was closed Sept. 9 for a cockroach infestation and reopened Sept. 10.

Newport Beach

Lil Buddhas, 406 32nd St., was closed Sept. 22 for a rodent infestation. No reopening date was listed in the data reviewed by LCCN.

Santa Ana

1st and Fairview Market, 2715 W. First St. Suite A, was closed Sept. 16 for a rodent infestation and reopened Sept. 18.

Wursthaus, 305 E. Fourth St. Suite 106, was cited in several closure entries during September, including for a cockroach infestation, before reopening Sept. 15.

Chomp Hub, 1116 S. Bristol St., was closed Sept. 11 for a cockroach infestation. No reopening date was listed.

Stanton

Rodeo 39 Public Market’s Shootz, Suite 11 at 12885 Beach Blvd., was closed Sept. 8 for a cockroach infestation and reopened Sept. 9.

The Crawfish Hut, 12819 Beach Blvd., was closed in early September for a cockroach infestation and reopened Sept. 4.

Westminster

Bleu Restaurant & Dancing, 14160 Beach Blvd., was closed Sept. 22 for a rodent infestation and reopened the same day.

Hoa Hung Tofu, 9253 Bolsa Ave., was closed for a rodent infestation Sept. 10 and reopened Sept. 18.

Ace Liquor, 6541 Westminster Blvd., was closed Sept. 17 for a cockroach infestation and reopened Sept. 18.

Mai Phat Mi Gia, 9191 Bolsa Ave., was closed Sept. 15 for a rodent infestation and reopened Sept. 16.

Nam Nis Kitchen, 9500 Bolsa Ave., was closed Sept. 9 for insufficient hot water and another unspecified reason and reopened Sept. 10.

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