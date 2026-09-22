Los Angeles County Reports 100 West Nile Virus Cases, Highest Early-Season Total in Nearly a Decade

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Los Angeles County health officials are urging residents to use insect repellent and eliminate standing water as West Nile virus cases rise.

Los Angeles County health officials are warning residents to protect themselves from mosquitoes after the county recorded 100 West Nile virus infections so far this year, the highest number seen this early in the mosquito season in nearly a decade.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said the county is on track for one of its most severe West Nile virus seasons in recent years. The last time cases reached this level was in 2017, when 268 infections were reported during the entire season.

Five deaths have been reported this year, and nearly all of the known cases have involved severe illness affecting the brain or spinal cord. Almost all of those patients required hospitalization, according to Public Health.

Cases have been reported throughout Los Angeles County.

“West Nile virus can cause serious illness, and the number of severe cases and deaths we are seeing this year is concerning,” Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said. “We are still within the peak period for West Nile virus transmission, so it is important that everyone take steps now to protect themselves and their families.”

Davis urged residents to use insect repellent, eliminate standing water where mosquitoes breed and make sure windows and doors have tight-fitting screens without holes or tears.

West Nile virus is the most common mosquito-borne disease affecting Los Angeles County residents and is considered endemic to the region. Peak mosquito season generally runs from June through November.

Public Health works with local vector control agencies to monitor West Nile virus activity and reduce the risk of transmission.

“West Nile virus activity is higher than we typically see, and our teams are actively responding with enhanced surveillance, targeted mosquito control treatments, disease investigations, and increased community outreach and education,” San Gabriel Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District Manager Jason Farned said.

Farned said residents also play an important role by preventing mosquito bites and eliminating stagnant water around their homes.

Health officials recommend removing standing water from flowerpots, saucers, birdbaths, buckets, children’s toys and other outdoor containers. Even a small amount of water can provide a breeding site for mosquitoes.

Swimming pools and spas should be properly maintained, and residents should drain water from pool covers. Water-storage containers such as buckets and rain barrels should be tightly covered.

Officials also recommend EPA-registered mosquito repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, 2-undecanone or oil of lemon eucalyptus. Wearing long sleeves and pants while outdoors can provide additional protection.

West Nile virus is transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes acquire the virus after feeding on infected birds.

Although anyone can become infected, people over 50 and those with health problems are at greater risk of serious illness. Severe cases can include meningitis, encephalitis and paralysis.

There is no vaccine to prevent West Nile virus infection and no specific treatment for the disease.

Most people infected with West Nile virus develop no symptoms. About one in five develops a fever along with symptoms that can include headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea and rash.

About one in 150 infected people develops severe symptoms, which can include high fever, stiff neck, confusion, muscle weakness or paralysis. Symptoms generally appear three to 14 days after infection.

Public Health advises residents experiencing severe symptoms to seek medical care immediately.