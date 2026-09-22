Cerritos Neighborhood Watch Prepares Residents for Major Emergencies

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CERT-certified Neighborhood Watch Block Captain Arpita Mehta extinguishes a controlled “pan” fire as Los Angeles County firefighters from Fire Station 35 look on during the Casa La Cuesta Neighborhood Watch emergency preparedness meeting Sept. 15.

By Norma V. Williamson, Contributing Writer

Just days after a swarm of small earthquakes rattled parts of Southern California, a Cerritos neighborhood turned its attention to a question that becomes critical after a major disaster: What happens when residents have to help themselves and their neighbors?

The Casa La Cuesta Neighborhood Watch hosted an emergency preparedness meeting Sept. 15, combining hands-on disaster training with the group’s traditional residential burglary update and information about mosquito control.

About 25 residents attended the meeting, which included presentations by Los Angeles County firefighters from Fire Station 35, Cerritos Mayor Lynda Johnson, Councilmember Frank Yokoyama, Neighborhood Watch leaders and representatives from the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District.

Firefighters from Station 35, located near Artesia Boulevard and Carmenita Road, demonstrated how to properly extinguish a small fire. Residents then had an opportunity to practice, putting out controlled “pan” fires fueled by propane while firefighters supervised.

Mayor Johnson encouraged residents to participate in the free Community Emergency Response Team, or CERT, training offered through the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

CERT training is designed to teach residents basic disaster-response skills that can become particularly important following a major earthquake or other emergency when police, firefighters and paramedics may be overwhelmed by calls for service.

Johnson emphasized that residents should be prepared to take care of themselves and assist their neighbors when emergency personnel cannot immediately reach every neighborhood.

Neighborhood Watch Captain Alan Williamson demonstrated another important earthquake preparedness skill: how to shut off a residential gas meter when a natural gas leak is detected.

Williamson also showed residents how to shut off a water meter if a home’s water line breaks or begins leaking, problems that can occur following earthquakes and other disasters.

The Casa La Cuesta Neighborhood Watch captains also introduced a newly created neighborhood emergency preparedness survey designed to identify both resources and residents who may need assistance during a major emergency.

The survey asks residents about skills, equipment and special circumstances within the neighborhood. Organizers hope to identify residents who are ham radio operators, medical professionals or possess potentially useful equipment such as chainsaws and pickaxes.

The survey also seeks to identify residents who may be bedridden, have mobility issues or face language barriers so neighbors will know who may require additional assistance during an evacuation or prolonged emergency.

Organizers said creating such an inventory before a disaster can allow residents to respond more effectively when normal communications and emergency services are disrupted.

Earthquakes remain one of Southern California’s most familiar natural hazards, but emergency planners encourage residents to prepare for a variety of disasters, including wildfires, flooding, severe storms, extreme heat and extended utility outages.

Personal emergency kits containing food, water, medications, flashlights, batteries and other supplies remain an essential part of disaster planning. Casa La Cuesta organizers said neighborhood preparation adds another important layer: knowing who lives nearby, what resources are available and who might need help.

The message of the meeting was simple: during a major disaster, preparation does not end at the front door.

A neighborhood that has organized before an emergency may be in a much better position to help itself until professional responders arrive.