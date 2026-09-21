Norwalk Invests Nearly $18 Million in Street Rehabilitation Projects

Norwalk Invests Nearly $18 Million in Street Rehabilitation Projects

LCCN Staff Report

The Norwalk City Council has approved nearly $17.8 million in street rehabilitation projects targeting major corridors and residential neighborhoods throughout the city.

Four projects approved during the past month will bring improvements to Alondra Boulevard, Carmenita Road, Excelsior Drive, Front Street and Foster Road, along with residential streets in Zones 5, 6 and 30.

City officials said the work continues an aggressive effort to repair Norwalk’s aging street infrastructure.

“Once these latest projects are completed, the City of Norwalk will have improved 55% of its residential streets in four years, and that is just the beginning,” Mayor Jennifer Perez said. “Maintaining our streets is one of the most important investments we make in the daily lives of our residents.”

The projects include rehabilitation of Alondra Boulevard from Gridley Road to the western city limits and Carmenita Road from north of Excelsior Drive to Rosecrans Avenue.

Additional work will take place along portions of Excelsior Drive, Front Street and Foster Road, while the city’s Local Streets Rehabilitation Program will target residential streets in Zones 5, 6 and 30.

Improvements will include pavement rehabilitation, sidewalk and concrete repairs, curb and gutter work, ADA-compliant curb ramps, traffic signs, striping and pavement markings.

The nearly $17.8 million investment is being financed through a combination of federal, state, regional and city transportation funds.

Funding sources include the federal Surface Transportation Program, Proposition C, Measures R and M, Proposition 1B, the Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Account, Transportation Development Act funds and Norwalk’s Street Renovation funds.

Construction on the projects is expected to continue through early 2027.

Residents may experience temporary traffic impacts in active construction areas while the work is underway.

The projects are part of Norwalk’s Strategic Plan goal of reinvesting in existing and aging infrastructure to maintain safe and livable neighborhoods.

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