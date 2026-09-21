Hahn Helps Launch Campaign to Keep L.A. County Residents Covered by Medi-Cal

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn speaks at the launch of the Keep L.A. Covered campaign in Lynwood. The countywide effort is designed to help Medi-Cal recipients understand upcoming federal eligibility requirements and avoid losing health coverage because of missed notices, deadlines or paperwork.

LCCN Staff Report

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn joined health care providers, community organizations and local leaders in Lynwood to launch a countywide campaign aimed at helping residents retain their Medi-Cal coverage as major federal eligibility changes approach.

The “Keep L.A. Covered” campaign will use hospitals, community clinics, physicians, health plans, faith leaders and other community organizations to reach Medi-Cal recipients before new requirements begin taking effect in 2027.

“Federal changes are coming to Medi-Cal and they mean more hoops to jump through just for people to keep their coverage,” Hahn told Los Cerritos Community News. “We want to lift people through those hoops. We don’t want anyone to have to navigate these changes alone or lose their healthcare just because they missed a deadline or didn’t understand some paperwork.”

Hahn said she supports the coalition’s effort to reach families before the changes take effect and help residents understand what they will need to do to maintain coverage.

Nearly 4 million Los Angeles County residents, about 41 percent of the population, rely on Medi-Cal for their health care, according to campaign organizers. More than 1 million county residents are expected to face at least one of several Medi-Cal changes being phased in through 2028.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2027, many adults ages 19 to 64 will face new work requirements and twice-yearly eligibility checks. The changes largely exempt parents of young children, older adults and people with disabilities.

Coalition leaders said one of their biggest concerns is that eligible residents could lose coverage because of administrative problems rather than because they no longer qualify. A renewal notice could be sent to an old address, arrive in an unfamiliar form or simply go unanswered.

Keep L.A. Covered is designed to address those problems through a network of trained “Coverage Champions,” including pastors, promotoras, health workers, educators, business owners and other community members.

The Coverage Champions will distribute multilingual information through clinics, congregations, schools and community organizations where residents already receive services.

Martha Santana-Chin, chief executive officer of L.A. Care Health Plan, said the coalition was created to prevent eligible residents from losing coverage because they failed to receive or respond to required notices.

“For families who depend on Medi-Cal, one missed notice, one missed deadline, or one moment of confusion can mean losing the coverage they depend on — not because they are no longer eligible, but because no one reached them in time,” Santana-Chin said. “That is why we built this coalition.”

Residents enrolled in Medi-Cal are being urged to make sure their addresses and contact information are current, watch their mail and respond to Medi-Cal notices arriving in yellow or white envelopes.

State Sen. Lena Gonzalez said the campaign will provide residents with information and direct assistance as the changes take effect.

“Keep L.A. Covered is a critical response to federal healthcare cuts and eligibility changes that are impacting our most vulnerable communities,” Gonzalez said.

Assemblymember Jose Luis Solache said protecting Medi-Cal will require both action in Sacramento and assistance for families navigating the changes.

“Protecting Medi-Cal means both standing up for it in Sacramento and making sure families have the support they need to stay covered at home,” Solache said.

The coalition also includes the Community Clinic Association of Los Angeles County, the Hospital Association of Southern California, the Los Angeles County Department of Social Services, the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services and the Los Angeles County Medical Association.

Residents and organizations can also become Coverage Champions and help neighbors understand the new requirements and maintain their coverage. More information is available at keeplacovered.org.