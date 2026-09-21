Archuleta’s $1 Million State Investment Opens New K9 Training Field and Dog Park

September 21, 2026

By Brian Hews

A $1 million state investment secured by State Sen. Bob Archuleta helped bring a new dog park and specialized K9 training facility to La Puente, expanding a larger city effort to improve animal services while providing a regional training site for service and law enforcement dogs.

Archuleta, whose 30th Senate District includes several cities covered by Los Cerritos Community News, joined La Puente officials, law enforcement officers, first responders and community partners Monday, Sept. 14, for the ribbon cutting of the new Paws and Play Park and Senator Bob Archuleta Canine Training Field.

The facilities are part of La Puente’s long-planned expansion of its animal shelter operations.

Archuleta secured $1 million in state funding for the project to help modernize and expand the city’s animal shelter, improve animal care and adoption services, and establish the specialized K9 training center.

“This critical investment will improve animal care and adoption services, create a specialized training center for service and law enforcement K9s that will strengthen community safety,” Archuleta said.

The project builds on a broader effort by La Puente to bring more animal-control services under direct city management.

The new K9 training field adds a regional public-safety component by providing a dedicated location where service and law enforcement dogs can train.

Archuleta, a longtime Pico Rivera resident, announced the $1 million appropriation in 2025 as funding to help complete the animal shelter expansion and K9 training center. The Sept. 14 ribbon cutting marked the completion of a project that moved from a state budget

appropriation to an operating community and public-safety facility.



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