LBUSD Returned Teacher to Cleveland Elementary Classroom During Child-Abuse Investigation

Teacher was removed in May after allegations involving three kindergarten students with disabilities but returned when school resumed in August.

September 19, 2026

LCCN Staff Report

LAKEWOOD — Long Beach Unified School District allowed a special education teacher to return to the classroom in August while the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was still investigating allegations that he physically abused three students with disabilities at Cleveland Elementary School in Lakewood.

The teacher, Yaun Has, taught special education transitional kindergarten and kindergarten students at Cleveland. The District Attorney’s Office said it is reviewing the case and has not filed charges.

The investigation began May 8, when a teacher’s aide reported to the Sheriff’s Department that Has was allegedly physically aggressive with a nonspeaking autistic child. On May 19, the department received reports that two additional children in the same classroom had allegedly been abused. Detectives began interviewing witnesses.

Has was removed from the classroom for the rest of the school year, and substitute teachers finished the year.

When students returned to Cleveland Elementary in August, Has returned as well, even though the investigation had not concluded.

The Sheriff’s Department submitted its case to the District Attorney’s Office on Sept. 4 for review of possible charges. Days later, Long Beach Unified placed Has on administrative leave. The district then sent a letter to Cleveland families on Sept. 16 that incorrectly said Has had been arrested; the district later corrected the error.

Families were not told about the allegations when Has was removed in May.

In a written statement, LBUSD said Has remains on administrative leave while it reviews the allegations of physical abuse involving students during the 2025-26 school year. The district called it a confidential personnel matter and declined to answer detailed questions.

The district has not publicly explained what administrators knew about the investigation when Has returned, or who authorized it, while detectives were still working.

Anyone who believes their child may have been abused by Has is asked to contact the Lakewood Sheriff’s Station or their local law-enforcement agency.

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