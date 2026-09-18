Trump Says He Is Banning CNN, MS NOW And Politico From White House

Trump Says He Is Banning CNN, MS NOW And Politico From White House

LCCN Staff Report

President Donald Trump announced Friday that he is banning CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House, accusing the three news

organizations of repeatedly publishing false information about him and his administration.

Trump announced the action Sept. 18 on Truth Social, saying the ban was effective immediately.

“I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW … and Politico … from the White House as a result of their constant ‘reporting’ FAKE NEWS!” Trump wrote.

“Media Outlets shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America,” he added.

Trump did not identify specific stories he contended were false or explain how the ban would be implemented. He also indicated additional news organizations could be targeted, writing, “Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow.”

CNN reporters remained at the White House following the announcement Friday, and there was no immediate indication that reporters had been removed or their credentials revoked. Trump later held an Oval Office press briefing, where no journalists were removed from the room.

The announcement raises questions about how the White House would implement the ban and whether it would face a legal challenge.

During Trump’s first term, the White House revoked the press credential of CNN correspondent Jim Acosta following a contentious 2018 news conference. CNN sued, and a federal judge temporarily restored Acosta’s credential, ruling that the White House had violated his due-process rights. The White House later permanently reinstated the credential.

The Trump administration also restricted access for Associated Press journalists in 2025 after the news organization continued using “Gulf of Mexico” while also acknowledging Trump’s order that the federal government use the name “Gulf of America.”

The AP sued the administration on First Amendment grounds. A federal judge ordered the White House to restore the AP’s access to

presidential spaces, although an appeals court later allowed the administration to continue restricting AP access to some smaller presidential events while the case proceeds.

It was not immediately clear whether Trump’s announcement applies to the three organizations’ White House credentials, access to briefings and presidential events, participation in the White House press pool, or all of those activities.

CNN, MS NOW and Politico had not immediately issued public responses to Trump’s announcement.

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