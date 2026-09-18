Los Angeles County Moves to Ban Large AI Data Centers in Unincorporated Areas

By Brian Hews

Publisher | Follow X

September 18, 2026

Los Angeles County is moving to prohibit large-scale data centers that power artificial intelligence in unincorporated communities, with county planning officials taking immediate action while a permanent zoning change is prepared.

Los Angeles County Board Chair and First District Supervisor Hilda L. Solis announced the action Sept. 17, saying the county is responding to concerns about the potential public health and environmental effects of large data centers.

The move follows a motion Solis introduced in April directing county officials to examine the impacts of data centers. The Board of Supervisors approved the motion unanimously. Solis said the effort was prompted in part by concerns raised by residents of the San Gabriel Valley.

“My motion in April to address the significant public health and environmental impacts of data centers passed unanimously,” Solis said. “I introduced it in direct response to concerns raised by San Gabriel Valley residents who were understandably concerned about the effects of data centers in their communities, concerns that have since been reflected nationwide.”

According to Solis, a subsequent county report identified changes to the zoning code that could be used to prohibit the facilities.

Solis said she plans to bring additional action before the Board of Supervisors in the coming weeks to implement recommendations from the county Departments of Regional Planning and Public Health and amend the zoning code to ban data centers powering AI in unincorporated areas.

The county is not waiting for that ordinance process to be completed.

Amy J. Bodek, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning, exercised her authority Sept. 17 to immediately prohibit large-scale data centers that power AI in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County, according to the county. The department is issuing guidance implementing the prohibition while the zoning amendment proceeds.

Data centers house large numbers of computer servers and other equipment used to process and store digital information. The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence has increased demand for computing infrastructure, bringing increased attention to the electricity, water and land required to operate large facilities.

Solis said the county’s approach is intended to prevent technological development from adversely affecting surrounding communities.

“As technology continues to evolve, I remain committed to ensuring its growth does not come at the expense of public health, environmental protections or residents’ quality of life,” Solis said.

The immediate prohibition applies to unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County, rather than independently governed cities. The permanent zoning prohibition will require further action by the Board of Supervisors.

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