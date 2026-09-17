Norwalk High Receives California’s Top Civic-Learning Honor

TOP CIVIC HONOR: California Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero joins State Senator Bob Archuleta, Norwalk High School students and other local officials after presenting the school with the 2026 Civic Learning Award of Excellence. Norwalk High was the only California high school to receive the Award of Excellence this year.

By Vincent Medina

Contributing Writer

September 17, 2026

California Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero presented Norwalk High School with the state’s highest civic-learning honor Tuesday, recognizing it as the only California high school to receive a 2026 Civic Learning Award of Excellence.

Norwalk High was one of three schools statewide receiving the Award of Excellence, joining an elementary school in Sacramento and a junior high school in Anaheim. The school received the Civic Learning Award of Merit in 2025.

The award is co-sponsored by Guerrero and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and recognizes California schools for achievements in civic education and student engagement.

The presentation was held in the Norwalk High gym as part of the California judicial branch’s Constitution Month commemoration.

State Sen. Bob Archuleta emphasized the significance of the recognition and encouraged students to understand their role in civic life.

“Forty million people live in California, but today, one high school out of 40 million in population is being recognized for excellence, that’s Norwalk High School,” Archuleta said. “What you have to say, someone has to listen, because you are Norwalk, you are Lancers, you are the future of California.”

Guerrero told students and staff that it was Norwalk High’s first Award of Excellence and said schools within the Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District have now received civic-learning honors seven times.

“From reading your submission and learning about everything that you’re doing, it’s quite fair that this honor is incredibly well deserved,” Guerrero said. “I am just so thrilled to recognize your high school, Norwalk High, with the Civic Learning Award of Excellence.”

Guerrero said the award recognizes schools that make civic education a central part of their mission.

“The Civic Learning Award of Excellence honors schools and makes civic learning a cornerstone of their mission,” Guerrero said. “You have not only met, you have exceeded the standard for what civic engagement can and should look like at your high school.”

She cited Norwalk High’s Government Club, Constitution Day celebrations, mock elections and guest speaker lunches among the school’s civic-learning programs.

During the school year, Norwalk High hosted a Government Speaker Series that brought public officials to campus, giving students opportunities to ask how they entered public service. Guests included Archuleta, Norwalk Vice Mayor Margarita Rios and Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District board member Espie Free.

The Government Club also created opportunities for students to participate in civic activities on campus, including a mock election and Constitution Day celebration.

Guerrero said the students themselves were an important part of what distinguished the school.

“Each student has the capacity to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others,” Guerrero said. “You are learning that rights come with important responsibilities, and that challenging issues take time, reflection, patience, and perseverance to resolve.”

Guerrero said the habits students are developing — connecting with others, thinking critically and communicating with people who disagree with them — are important to the country’s democratic institutions.

“In short, you give all of us hope that our democracy will not just endure but thrive,” she said.

Guerrero then formally presented Norwalk High with the 2026 Civic Learning Award of Excellence for its efforts to provide high-quality civic education.

“This is your work for all of you, and to be proud of what you have accomplished,” Guerrero said.

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