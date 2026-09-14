Palos Fire: Red Cross opens an emergency shelter at Los Altos High School

September 14, 2026
LOS ANGELES, September 14, 2026 — In coordination with Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and partners, the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region has opened an emergency shelter for residents affected by the Palos fire in La Habra Heights. Anyone in need of a safe place to stay is welcome to visit our shelter location:
Shelter Location
Trained Red Cross volunteers are on site to provide comfort and care in a safe, supportive environment. Services available at both shelters include:
Everyone is welcome, regardless of circumstances. People affected by the fire or poor air quality are encouraged to come as they are — Red Cross teams are ready to assist. For more information about Red Cross services or additional assistance, please visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
All disaster assistance is free, and the Red Cross provides aid to anyone in need regardless of race, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation or citizenship status. The Red Cross is also committed to supporting people with disabilities, mental health needs and others who may require additional assistance.
WILDFIRE SAFETY
A wildfire can spread very quickly, leaving you little time to get to safety. Be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice and obey all instructions from officials.
Download the free Red Cross Emergency app for real-time weather alerts, open shelter locations and expert advice in both English and Spanish. Search “American Red Cross” in app stores or go to redcross.org/apps.
When you come to a Red Cross shelter, you are welcome to bring:
Safety guidance
The Red Cross encourages people in affected areas to take steps to protect themselves from poor air quality:
Improve indoor air quality
Use masks when needed
Monitor conditions
Protect vulnerable groups
Seek safe spaces
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit RedCross.org/LA or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCrossLA.
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