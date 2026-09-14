Palos Fire: Red Cross opens an emergency shelter at Los Altos High School

September 14, 2026

LOS ANGELES, September 14, 2026 — In coordination with Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and partners, the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region has opened an emergency shelter for residents affected by the Palos fire in La Habra Heights. Anyone in need of a safe place to stay is welcome to visit our shelter location:

Shelter Location

Los Altos High School, 15325 Los Robles Ave., Hacienda Heights, CA 91745

Trained Red Cross volunteers are on site to provide comfort and care in a safe, supportive environment. Services available at both shelters include:

Water and snacks

Disaster health services

Emotional support and access to additional resources

A welcoming community ready to help

Everyone is welcome, regardless of circumstances. People affected by the fire or poor air quality are encouraged to come as they are — Red Cross teams are ready to assist. For more information about Red Cross services or additional assistance, please visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

All disaster assistance is free, and the Red Cross provides aid to anyone in need regardless of race, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation or citizenship status. The Red Cross is also committed to supporting people with disabilities, mental health needs and others who may require additional assistance.

WILDFIRE SAFETY

A wildfire can spread very quickly, leaving you little time to get to safety. Be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice and obey all instructions from officials.

Know where you will go, how you will get there and where you will stay. Plan well in advance if you’ll need help leaving or use public transportation.

If you have a car, ensure the gas tank is full and park it facing the direction of your evacuation route.

Keep your pets in one room, so you can find them if you need to evacuate quickly.

Monitor local weather and fires near you. Sign up for free emergency alerts from your local government. Stay up to date on evacuation routes and road closures that could impact your plans.

If you feel you are in danger leave immediately. You might not get an official notice to evacuate.

Limit exposure to smoke and dust. Keep indoor air clean by closing windows and doors to prevent outside smoke from getting in.

Don’t use anything that burns, such as candles, fireplaces and gas stoves to help keep your indoor air clean.

Download the free Red Cross Emergency app for real-time weather alerts, open shelter locations and expert advice in both English and Spanish. Search “American Red Cross” in app stores or go to redcross.org/apps.

What to bring to a shelter

When you come to a Red Cross shelter, you are welcome to bring:

Special items for children, like food or formula, diapers, extra clothing, toys, etc.

Items for pets, including a leash, pet medications, pet food and a pet carrier or crate.

Prescription medications and medical devices you may need.

Comfort items like pillows, blankets, towels, change of clothing or other items you may want to have with you at the shelter.

Safety guidance

The Red Cross encourages people in affected areas to take steps to protect themselves from poor air quality:

Improve indoor air quality

Use air conditioning on recirculate, if available

Use portable HEPA air cleaners, if possible

Use masks when needed

Wear an N95 or similar respirator if you must be outside in smoky or polluted air

Cloth or surgical masks are less effective for filtering smoke particles

Monitor conditions

Check the local Air Quality Index and follow public health guidance

Follow evacuation or shelter-in-place orders from local officials

Protect vulnerable groups

Take extra precautions for children, older adults, pregnant people and those with heart or lung conditions

Seek safe spaces

Public buildings, clean air centers and emergency shelters can provide safer air environments

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit RedCross.org/LA or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCrossLA.

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