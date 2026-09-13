St. Norbertfest Returns Oct. 2-4 With Rides, Music, Bingo and Family Fun

St. Norbert Catholic Church will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its annual Norbertfest Oct. 2-4, bringing three days of carnival rides, live entertainment, food, games, bingo and Lotería to the parish grounds.

The festival opens Friday, Oct. 2, from 6 to 11 p.m., continues Saturday from 3 to 11 p.m. and concludes Sunday from 1 to 10 p.m.

Main-stage entertainment begins Friday with an opening ceremony at 6 p.m., followed by Ohio Trio Plus from 6:20 to 8:20 p.m. and Sonora Dinamita from 9 to 10 p.m.

Saturday’s lineup includes Midlife Crisis Band from 3 to 5 p.m.; a Bake Walk from 5 to 5:40 p.m.; Sean Oliu, featuring So Cal Catholic Line Dancing, from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m.; trivia from 7:45 to 8:45 p.m.; and Sazon Tumbao from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Sunday begins with Left at Greenland from 1 to 2:30 p.m., followed by a Bake Walk. Chapman Ballet Folklorico, Mariachi Anacatlan and Mariachi Orgullo UCI are scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. Other Sunday activities include trivia, 90s Rockshow, Minute to Win It and a closing performance by Cadetes de Linares from 8 to 9:25 p.m.

Bingo and Lotería will also be held throughout the weekend. Friday features Lotería from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and bingo from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday’s sessions run from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. for Lotería and 6 to 8:30 p.m. for bingo. On Sunday, bingo runs from 2 to 4 p.m., followed by Lotería from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Festival organizers are offering advance discounts on ride wristbands and “Moneypenny” tickets used for parish food, drinks and game booths.

Moneypenny tickets are $20 for 25 tickets when purchased in advance, a $5 savings. The advance purchase deadline is 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1.

One-day unlimited ride wristbands are $35 in advance compared with $55 on site. A one-day unlimited wristband with FastPass is $55 in advance compared with $85 at the festival. Individual amusement tickets will also be available on site for $1 each, with rides requiring three to 15 tickets.

Advance wristbands must be purchased online and redeemed at the festival.

Norbertfest has been a longtime parish and community tradition, with this year’s event marking its 50th anniversary.

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