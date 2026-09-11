World-Renowned Dance Takes Center Stage at Segerstrom in 2026-27

September 10, 2026

By Lydia E. Ringwald

World-renowned dance companies are scheduled to perform on the Segerstrom stage during the 2026-2027 season, giving Southern California audiences the opportunity to enjoy the luxury of elaborate ballet and dance productions close to home.

For Los Cerritos readers and dance aficionados, these fabulous productions are only about a 45-minute drive away.

The season commences with the Houston Ballet’s “Sons de L’âme” (“Sound of the Soul”), choreographed by Houston Ballet Artistic Director Stanton Welch to the music of Chopin and featuring renowned pianist George Li.

Li, a celebrated child prodigy who first performed at Carnegie Hall at only 11 years old, has continued to earn awards and critical praise throughout his career.

This meditative artistic experience of ballet solos, duets and ensembles will be performed Oct. 15-18. Expect an uplifting evening with the romance of Chopin expressed through technically challenging and intricate choreography, energized by Li’s stellar piano performance.

From Dec. 10-24, the classic American Ballet Theatre production of “The Nutcracker” illuminates the Segerstrom stage, accompanied by Pacific Symphony’s full orchestra performing Tchaikovsky’s famous and inspiring score.

The Nutcracker

The production features some of American Ballet Theatre’s most stunning dance stars, along with elaborate sets and costumes that bring the holiday classic to life.

The Dance Series continues into 2027 with the world-renowned Stuttgart Ballet performing “Onegin” Feb. 4-7.

Choreographer John Cranko tells the tragic tale of love and loss through dance, based on Alexander Pushkin’s novel “Eugene Onegin.”

The production, presented in several acts with elaborate sets and costumes, is danced to music by Tchaikovsky, performed by Pacific Symphony.

Mexico’s renowned Ballet Folklórico de México celebrates its 75th anniversary with a performance at Segerstrom Feb. 21.

Ballet Folklorico

With brilliant and energetic choreography, dazzling colors and costumes inspired by the traditional dances of Mexico, Ballet Folklórico is the masterpiece of founder Amalia Hernández.

The national dance company of Mexico, which performs at Mexico City’s famous Palacio de Bellas Artes, tours major cities throughout the world, sharing the traditional and historical dances and music of Mexico in one stellar show.

April is a magical month at Segerstrom, highlighted by American Ballet Theatre’s “The Sleeping Beauty,” April 22-25.

Sleeping Beauty

The romance of a princess cursed by an evil fairy, whose fate is softened by a good fairy from death to a deep sleep that can only be broken by true love’s kiss, has made “The Sleeping Beauty” an enchanting classic for generations.

The curse is ultimately overcome and the princess is released from the evil spell to live and dance happily with her prince.

The romantic fairy tale is danced by American Ballet Theatre’s top ballerinas, who dazzle with technically demanding turns, accompanied by exhilarating male dancers who leap across the expansive Segerstrom stage.

Ballet Hispánico of New York brings “Don Quixote: In Pursuit of the Impossible” to Segerstrom May 15.

Innovative contemporary dance awakens the cultural memory of Don Quixote’s impossible dream, reinterpreting the historic classic through surreal and futuristic movement.

Choreographed by award-winning Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, the production draws on Latin heritage to offer audiences a unique, unusual and unforgettable dance experience.

Los Cerritos audiences may choose one — or all — of these performances in Segerstrom’s 2026-2027 Dance Series and enjoy the luxury of experiencing world-renowned dance companies as they visit Southern California.

Visit Segerstrom.org for tickets and additional information.

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